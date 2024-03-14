 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Raiders sign DT Christian Wilkins 

Mar 14, 2024 at 08:20 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
2024 Free Agency_Christian Wilkins1920X1080_

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DT Christian Wilkins, the club announced Thursday.

Wilkins, a 6-4, 310-pound defensive tackle, joins the Raiders after spending the last five seasons (2019-23) with the Dolphins, after initially being drafted by Miami in the first round (13th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Wilkins has appeared in 81 career games (77 starts), totaling 353 tackles (202 solo), 20.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, one interception, 19 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He has also added two career receptions for two yards and two touchdowns.

A two-time team captain with the Dolphins, Wilkins' 353 career tackles since entering the league in 2019 are the most among all defensive linemen over that span and the second most in NFL history among defensive linemen in their first five NFL seasons.

Last season, Wilkins started in all 17 games and finished with 63 tackles (36 solo), 9.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, 23 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His 9.0 sacks were a single-season career high and ranked fifth in the NFL among defensive tackles.

In 2022, Wilkins racked up 98 total tackles (59 solo), at the time the most tackles in a single season by a defensive lineman since 1994 and now the second most tackles in a single season by a defensive lineman in the NFL since 2000 – only behind Derrick Brown's 103 tackles in 2023.   

A native of Springfield, Mass., Wilkins was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at Clemson, playing in all 59 games (45 starts), racking up 191 tackles (94 solo), 16.0 sacks, 16 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries along with two blocked kicks. He also saw limited action on offense, recording four carries for 13 yards and two touchdowns as well as two receptions for 32 yards (16.0 avg.) and one touchdown. He helped Clemson to two national championships (2016, 2018) and won the Bill Willis award as a junior (2017). He was also one of only four players in program history to earn All-American honors in three different seasons.

WilkinsSigning_031424

Related Content

news

Gardner Minshew simply wants to win football games and have fun doing it

"I just always want to show up and try my best and I think if I do that, not much can go wrong," the quarterback told Raiders.com.
news

Meet Gardner Minshew, the Raiders' new eclectic quarterback

The Silver and Black signed Minshew following his Pro Bowl season with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

What to know about Christian Wilkins, the Raiders' new star defensive tackle

A look at the former Miami Dolphins player's background that's led to him signing with the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders sign QB Gardner Minshew II

Minshew joins the Silver and Black after spending the 2023 season with the Colts, where he played in all 17 games (13 starts), completing 305-of-490 passes for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.
news

Per Sources: The latest 2024 Raiders free agency rumors

Raiders-related free agent rumors, reports and speculation from select media members.
news

Raiders re-sign C Andre James

James has spent the last five seasons with the Raiders after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. 
news

Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah

Over two seasons in Las Vegas, the running back has appeared in all 34 games, one of only 10 Raiders to appear in every game since 2022.
news

Guide to 2024 Free Agency: Raiders' free agents, dates to know and more

Free agency kicks off next week and we've got everything you need to know before the frenzy.
news

Raiders re-sign G/T Jermaine Eluemunor  

Since joining the Silver and Black in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 31 games with 20 starts. 
news

Brooks: Adding blue-chip free agents helps Raiders take next step toward ultimate goal

Improving from a good team to a great team is one of the hardest things to accomplish in the NFL, but the Raiders are preparing to make the jump, writes NFL.com's Bucky Brooks.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's been your favorite move of the offseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives his thoughts on some of Raider Nation's favorite moves the team has made this offseason so far.

Latest Content

audio

Christian Wilkins wanted to be a Raider and team up with Maxx Crosby | UFR

Mar 14, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal chats with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins about joining the Silver and Black, defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Gardner Minshew simply wants to win football games and have fun doing it

Mar 14, 2024

"I just always want to show up and try my best and I think if I do that, not much can go wrong," the quarterback told Raiders.com.
video

Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II arrive at HQ, sign contracts to become Raiders

Mar 14, 2024

Watch as defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew II tour Raiders Headquarters, sign their contracts and send messages to Raider Nation.
news

Raiders suman a Wilkins y Minshew

Mar 14, 2024

Los Malosos inician el nuevo año de la NFL con las contrataciones de Christian Wilkins y Gardner Minshew.
video

Christian Wilkins: 'I could't be more excited about getting started'

Mar 14, 2024

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on signing with the Raiders, defensive end Maxx Crosby and more.
video

Gardner Minshew II on signing with the Raiders, the QB room

Mar 14, 2024

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II discusses joining the Raiders in free agency, the quarterback room and more.
audio

Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II Introductory Press Conferences - 3.14.24 | RPP

Mar 14, 2024

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew II address the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

Meet Gardner Minshew, the Raiders' new eclectic quarterback

Mar 14, 2024

The Silver and Black signed Minshew following his Pro Bowl season with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

What to know about Christian Wilkins, the Raiders' new star defensive tackle

Mar 14, 2024

A look at the former Miami Dolphins player's background that's led to him signing with the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders sign QB Gardner Minshew II

Mar 14, 2024

Minshew joins the Silver and Black after spending the 2023 season with the Colts, where he played in all 17 games (13 starts), completing 305-of-490 passes for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.
video

Highlights: DT Christian Wilkins

Mar 14, 2024

Watch highlights of new Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
news

Raiders sign DT Christian Wilkins 

Mar 14, 2024

Wilkins joins the Raiders after spending the last five seasons (2019-23) with the Dolphins, initially being drafted by Miami in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
View All
Advertising
Auditions