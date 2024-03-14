Raiders sign TE Harrison Bryant

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent TE Harrison Bryant, the club announced Thursday.

Bryant, a 6-5, 230-pound tight end joins the Silver and Black after spending the last four seasons (2020-23) with the Browns. He has played in 65 career games (30 starts), totaling 89 receptions for 791 yards (8.9 avg.) and 10 touchdowns after originally entering the league as a fourth-round pick (115th overall) by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last season, Bryant appeared in all 17 games for the second-consecutive season and started in nine games, pulling in 13 catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Bryant was one of only four Browns players to play in all 34 games over the last two seasons.