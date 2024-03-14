 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Raiders sign TE Harrison Bryant

Mar 14, 2024 at 04:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
HarrisonBryant_2024 Free Agency_1920X1080_

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent TE Harrison Bryant, the club announced Thursday.

Bryant, a 6-5, 230-pound tight end joins the Silver and Black after spending the last four seasons (2020-23) with the Browns. He has played in 65 career games (30 starts), totaling 89 receptions for 791 yards (8.9 avg.) and 10 touchdowns after originally entering the league as a fourth-round pick (115th overall) by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last season, Bryant appeared in all 17 games for the second-consecutive season and started in nine games, pulling in 13 catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Bryant was one of only four Browns players to play in all 34 games over the last two seasons.

A native of Macon, Ga., Bryant played four years at Florida Atlantic (2016-19), totaling 148 receptions for 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning him unanimous All-American status. As a senior, Bryant won the 2020 John Mackey Award as the nation's most outstanding tight end, becoming the first player from the group of five conferences to win the award.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign QB Gardner Minshew II

Minshew joins the Silver and Black after spending the 2023 season with the Colts, where he played in all 17 games (13 starts), completing 305-of-490 passes for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign DT Christian Wilkins 

Wilkins joins the Raiders after spending the last five seasons (2019-23) with the Dolphins, initially being drafted by Miami in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
news

The Raider Image Warehouse Sale set for March 22-23

For the third consecutive year, The Raider Image will conduct a two-day sale where the public can receive the best savings of the year on Raiders, Las Vegas Aces and UNLV merchandise.
news

Raiders re-sign C Andre James

James has spent the last five seasons with the Raiders after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. 
news

Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah

Over two seasons in Las Vegas, the running back has appeared in all 34 games, one of only 10 Raiders to appear in every game since 2022.
news

Raiders name JoJo Wooden Senior Director of Player Personnel

Wooden previously served as the Chargers' Director of Player Personnel from 2013-23, overseeing the pro and college scouting departments.
news

Raiders announce 2024 coaching staff

The Silver and Black have finalized the coaching staff for the 2024 season.
news

Luke Getsy named offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders

Getsy joins the Raiders after two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, bringing with him 17 years of coaching experience, including nine in the NFL.
news

Raiders name Tom Telesco General Manager 

Telesco becomes the fifth General Manager in franchise history.
news

Antonio Pierce named Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

Pierce, a nine-year NFL veteran player and a former Super Bowl Champion, team captain and Pro Bowl selection, posted a 5-4 record in nine games as Interim Head Coach of the Raiders in 2023. 
news

Raiders announce 3 Reserve/Future signings

The team signed G Ben Brown, S Tyreque Jones and RB Tyreik McAllister on Tuesday.

Latest Content

news

Raiders sign TE Harrison Bryant

Mar 14, 2024

Bryant has played in 65 career games, totaling 89 receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns after originally entering the league as a fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.
audio

Christian Wilkins wanted to be a Raider and team up with Maxx Crosby | UFR

Mar 14, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal chats with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins about joining the Silver and Black, defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Gardner Minshew simply wants to win football games and have fun doing it

Mar 14, 2024

"I just always want to show up and try my best and I think if I do that, not much can go wrong," the quarterback told Raiders.com.
gallery

Photos: First day in Vegas for the Raiders' 2024 free agency class

Mar 14, 2024

View the best photos of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 free agent class and their first day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
video

Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II arrive at HQ, sign contracts to become Raiders

Mar 14, 2024

Watch as defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew II tour Raiders Headquarters, sign their contracts and send messages to Raider Nation.
news

Raiders suman a Wilkins y Minshew

Mar 14, 2024

Los Malosos inician el nuevo año de la NFL con las contrataciones de Christian Wilkins y Gardner Minshew.
video

Christian Wilkins: 'I could't be more excited about getting started'

Mar 14, 2024

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on signing with the Raiders, defensive end Maxx Crosby and more.
video

Gardner Minshew II on signing with the Raiders, the QB room

Mar 14, 2024

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II discusses joining the Raiders in free agency, the quarterback room and more.
audio

Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II Introductory Press Conferences - 3.14.24 | RPP

Mar 14, 2024

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew II address the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
video

Highlights: Bringing Minshew Mania to Las Vegas

Mar 14, 2024

Watch highlights from newly signed quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
news

Meet Gardner Minshew, the Raiders' new eclectic quarterback

Mar 14, 2024

The Silver and Black signed Minshew following his Pro Bowl season with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

What to know about Christian Wilkins, the Raiders' new star defensive tackle

Mar 14, 2024

A look at the former Miami Dolphins player's background that's led to him signing with the Silver and Black.
View All
Advertising
Auditions