Raiders re-sign defensive tackles Adam Butler and John Jenkins

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed DT John Jenkins and DT Adam Butler, the club announced Monday.

Jenkins returns for his second season with the Raiders after posting a career year in 2023. Jenkins started in all 17 games and set single-season career highs in tackles (61), tackles for loss (four) and passes defensed (four), while matching his single season career high in sacks (1.0), quarterback hits (two) and fumble recoveries (one). Jenkins also recorded the first touchdown of his career, picking up a fumble against the Chargers in Week 15 and returning it 44 yards for a score.

The 6-3, 327-pound defensive tackle has now played in 133 career games (47 starts) over 11 seasons in the NFL with the Raiders (2023), Dolphins (2019, 2021-22), Bears (2017, 2020), Giants (2018), Seahawks (2016) and Saints (2013-16). Since entering the league as a third-round pick (82nd overall) by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL Draft, Jenkins has racked up 273 tackles (136 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown).

Butler rejoins the Silver and Black for his eighth NFL season – second with the Raiders – after playing in all 17 games in 2023, totaling 28 tackles (16 solo), eight tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. Butler initially joined the Raiders as a reserve/future signing before the 2023 season.