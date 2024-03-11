Raiders re-sign C Andre James

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed C Andre James, the club announced Monday.

James has spent the last five seasons with the Raiders after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Over five seasons (2019-23), James has appeared in 77 career games, including 50 starts at center. Since 2019, the Raiders offensive line has only allowed 172 total sacks, the ninth fewest in the NFL over that span.

Last season, James started in 16 games, playing in 929 total offensive snaps at center. James only committed two total penalties in 2023 – tied for the ninth fewest in the NFL among offensive linemen (min. 900 snaps). James was also part of an offensive line that allowed only 40 sacks in 2023, tied for the 12th fewest in the league.