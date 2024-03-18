 Skip to main content
Raiders sign RB Alexander Mattison

Mar 18, 2024 at 04:05 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Alexander Mattison, the club announced Monday.

Mattison joins the Silver and Black after spending the last five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2019-23). Last season, Mattison played in 16 games and started in a career-high 13 games, posting 700 rushing yards on 180 attempts (3.9 avg) along with 30 catches for 192 yards (6.4 avg.) and three touchdowns.

The 5-11, 215-pound running back was initially drafted by the Vikings in the third round (102nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 75 games (19 starts) since entering the league. Mattison owns 3,088 career yards from scrimmage, including 2,370 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 584 carries (4.1 avg.) as well as 817 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns on 100 receptions (7.2 avg.).

A San Bernardino, Calif. native, Mattison played three seasons (2016-18) at Boise State University where he played in 40 career games, totaling 2,829 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns on 581 carries (4.9 avg.) as well as 60 receptions for 511 yards and one touchdown. As a senior in 2018, Mattison became the first Boise State player to claim a Mountain West rushing title, leading the conference and ranking eighth in the nation with 1,415 rushing yards and seventh in the country with 17 rushing touchdowns.

