Raiders sign RB Alexander Mattison

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Alexander Mattison, the club announced Monday.

Mattison joins the Silver and Black after spending the last five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2019-23). Last season, Mattison played in 16 games and started in a career-high 13 games, posting 700 rushing yards on 180 attempts (3.9 avg) along with 30 catches for 192 yards (6.4 avg.) and three touchdowns.

The 5-11, 215-pound running back was initially drafted by the Vikings in the third round (102nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 75 games (19 starts) since entering the league. Mattison owns 3,088 career yards from scrimmage, including 2,370 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 584 carries (4.1 avg.) as well as 817 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns on 100 receptions (7.2 avg.).