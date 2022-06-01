Next Gen Stats: Derek Carr is a top 10 deep-threat passer in the NFL

Going into his ninth season in the Silver and Black, Derek Carr is coming off one of his most successful campaigns to date.
Carr set a career high for passing yards in 2021, leading the team to the playoffs in the process. While Carr is known for his high completion percentages, he also showed last year to his new Las Vegas fanbase that he likes to take risks down the field as well. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Carr was ranked as a top 10 deep-threat passer in 2021.
QB1 completed 38.8% of his deep pass attempts – with 934 yards, seven touchdowns, and a 90.2 passer rating to account for it. Next Gen Stats gave him a 92 passing score on deep attempts and ranked him at No. 9 on the list – one slot ahead of 2021 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
"In the face of persistent hardship, Carr stood tall in the pocket, racking up 806 deep passing yards from inside the tackle box," wrote Around the NFL writer Nick Shook. "Against the blitz, Carr completed 50 percent of his deep pass attempts for the most deep passing yards (420) on such attempts in the NFL. He was one of just six qualified quarterbacks in the NFL to post a completion percentage of 50 or better on such attempts and tied for the most touchdowns with four. His CPOE of 15.8 in this area was the fifth-highest in the league."
Allegiant Stadium and Raider Nation can be excited for more deep pass completions to come in 2022, with the additions of All-Pro Davante Adams and Demarcus Robinson.
