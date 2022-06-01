Next Gen Stats: Derek Carr is a top 10 deep-threat passer in the NFL

"In the face of persistent hardship, Carr stood tall in the pocket, racking up 806 deep passing yards from inside the tackle box," wrote Around the NFL writer Nick Shook. "Against the blitz, Carr completed 50 percent of his deep pass attempts for the most deep passing yards (420) on such attempts in the NFL. He was one of just six qualified quarterbacks in the NFL to post a completion percentage of 50 or better on such attempts and tied for the most touchdowns with four. His CPOE of 15.8 in this area was the fifth-highest in the league."