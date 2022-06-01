Next Gen Stats: Derek Carr is a top 10 deep-threat passer in the NFL

Jun 01, 2022 at 01:25 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Going into his ninth season in the Silver and Black, Derek Carr is coming off one of his most successful campaigns to date.

Carr set a career high for passing yards in 2021, leading the team to the playoffs in the process. While Carr is known for his high completion percentages, he also showed last year to his new Las Vegas fanbase that he likes to take risks down the field as well. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Carr was ranked as a top 10 deep-threat passer in 2021.

QB1 completed 38.8% of his deep pass attempts – with 934 yards, seven touchdowns, and a 90.2 passer rating to account for it. Next Gen Stats gave him a 92 passing score on deep attempts and ranked him at No. 9 on the list – one slot ahead of 2021 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

"In the face of persistent hardship, Carr stood tall in the pocket, racking up 806 deep passing yards from inside the tackle box," wrote Around the NFL writer Nick Shook. "Against the blitz, Carr completed 50 percent of his deep pass attempts for the most deep passing yards (420) on such attempts in the NFL. He was one of just six qualified quarterbacks in the NFL to post a completion percentage of 50 or better on such attempts and tied for the most touchdowns with four. His CPOE of 15.8 in this area was the fifth-highest in the league."

Allegiant Stadium and Raider Nation can be excited for more deep pass completions to come in 2022, with the additions of All-Pro Davante Adams and Demarcus Robinson.

Related Links

Photos: Raiders 2022 OTAs | Day 3

View the best photos from the third day of the Las Vegas Raiders' OTAs at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
1 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
2 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
3 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
4 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
5 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
6 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
7 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26), cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA)
8 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26), cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA)

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
9 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
10 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
11 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
12 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
13 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
14 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
15 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
16 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
17 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
18 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
19 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
20 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
21 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
22 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
23 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
24 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
25 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
26 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
27 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
28 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
29 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
30 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
31 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
32 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (84) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
33 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (84) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
34 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
35 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
36 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
37 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
38 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
39 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
40 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
41 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
42 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
43 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
44 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
45 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
46 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
47 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
48 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
49 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
50 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
51 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
52 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
53 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
54 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
55 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
56 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
57 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
58 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
59 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
60 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
61 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
62 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
63 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
64 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
65 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
66 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
67 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (84) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
68 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (84) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
69 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
70 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
71 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
72 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
73 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
74 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
75 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
76 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
77 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
78 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
79 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
80 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
81 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
82 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
83 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
84 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
85 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
86 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Football giant John Madden featured on Madden 23 cover

In honor of the NFL icon, EA Sports announced John Madden will grace the cover of the latest installment of his self-titled video game.

news

Matthew Butler, Neil Farrell Jr. were natural forces up the middle in the SEC

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards reviews the film of the team's two draft picks at the defensive tackle position.

news

Pro Football Focus: Davante Adams considered the top ranked NFL wide receiver

PFF labeled the Raiders new wide receiver among the NFL's elite going into the 2022 season.

news

'I'm just going to try to be myself': Josh McDaniels on taking the helm and how the Raiders are shaping up in OTAs

The Raiders head coach is eager to get the ball rolling with the start of OTAs.

