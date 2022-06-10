Raiders sign WR Hunter Renfrow to multi-year extension

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed WR Hunter Renfrow to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.

Renfrow, 26, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson and has totaled 208 receptions for 2,299 yards (11.1 avg.) and 15 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons.

"We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Hunter Renfrow and look forward to seeing him in Silver and Black for years to come," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day. He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter."

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound wide receiver was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after playing in all 17 games with nine starts, recording career-highs in catches (103), receiving yards (1,038) and touchdown receptions (nine). He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown (104 receptions in 1997) as the only wide receivers in franchise history with at least 100 receptions in a season.

In 2020, Renfrow finished second on the team with 56 receptions for 656 yards and two touchdowns, while becoming just the sixth player in club history to record at least 500 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

As a rookie in 2019, Renfrow recorded 606 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while his 49 receptions ranked second in franchise history for most receptions by a rookie in a season.