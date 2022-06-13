Brandon Bolden finding new ways to reach the same success as a Raider with Josh McDaniels

"Just unbelievable," Kennedy Polamalu said of Bolden. "I told him the other day ... I've coached vets, you know, with this many years – but a guy that participates in every special teams. I mean, just the unselfishness of him. That's impressive. Usually when you're coaching a nine, 10-year vet, he's pretty much the main guy. And this young man, he comes to work, smart, tough and he's unselfish."

Bolden expressed how the change of scenery is complimented by being back with McDaniels.

The head coach has been vocal this offseason about wanting to do things differently in Las Vegas than he did in New England. He's been adamant on letting his new players and coaches create their own unique identity and culture. Bolden has been on the same wavelength as his coach for awhile now.

"That's a big advantage. You kind of know what to expect," Bolden said about his relationship with McDaniels. "You know how to go about things for practice and you can give guys the heads up. 'Hey, this is what they're looking for on this, that and the third.'

"So, it helps, and it helps me as a player. It helps my teammates being able to tell them what to expect on a daily basis and things like that. So, I feel as if we continue to do that and continue to work together, we'll be fine."