Competition and chemistry building the identity of the Raiders secondary

"Those guys have been with me since I came in here, and to do this with them is fun," said Moehrig. "We already know each other, know everybody's skillset, so to come in with those guys is fun. To see us encouraging the new guys, encouraging the younger guys – we're going to continue to that."

Among the new guys brought into the Raiders secondary, a highlight brought in by trade acquisition is Rock Ya-Sin. The 26-year-old started 29 games across his time in Indianapolis, with a career-high eight pass deflections last season.

"He is a pro's pro. I love the way he prepares," Simmons said of Ya-Sin. "You can tell he's a guy that loves the game and a guy that wants to get better. So I've really been impressed with him from that standpoint. He's another guy that's a sponge. He wants as much as you can get him. And he's able to take that information and process it."