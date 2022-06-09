Competition and chemistry building the identity of the Raiders secondary

Jun 09, 2022 at 02:40 PM
Levi Edwards

Age ain't nothing but a number in the Raiders' defensive backs room this offseason.

Outside of veteran Duron Harmon, the Silver and Black's secondary is relatively young – fielding four starters from last year that are under the of 25. Nevertheless, experience and status won't play a factor come Training Camp when it's time to put on the pads. At the moment, no one has an established starting job in this secondary with new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Everyone is competing for their job.

"The good thing about being here is whether you are a veteran [or] a new guy, the first thing we're preaching is competition," said Jason Simmons, the Raiders' new defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator who played 10 seasons in the NFL. "It is good to have veteran guys in there that have done it before, but everybody knows whether you've played in the league before or fresh out of college, this is going to be an opportunity because this is a new scheme for everybody.

"It's a very unique situation where we are young, but it's fresh for everybody even if you are a veteran or a new guy. Competition is what we're trying to breed in the room."

Related Links

Johnathan Abram  shared similar words Wednesday that reflected the thoughts of Simmons. The safety that has accumulated 207 total tackles as a Raider refuses to rely on his youth or experience to keep his starting safety job from last season.

"I don't think it's about age or youth or any of that. It's just about getting the snaps and the reps together," he said. "Just building the bond, spending time with each other, no matter old or young. You can have a bunch of old guys in one room and if those guys don't come together and build a bond, it really won't work. So, age doesn't really matter."

Despite being a new system, a bond has definitely been built within the secondary. The Silver and Black fielded a top-15 pass defense with rookies Tre’von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs leading the way in the backfield. Hobbs was named a top-10 slot cornerback by Pro Football Focus, with a 78.4 overall grade. Simmons described Hobbs as "a guy that's really physical and a guy that loves football."

Moehrig had a 77.7 coverage grade and played 99 percent of defensive snaps his rookie season. The two defensive backs are hopeful that the chemistry the've created as rookies, along with Abram, Trayvon Mullen Jr. and Amik Robertson, will continue to translate.

"Those guys have been with me since I came in here, and to do this with them is fun," said Moehrig. "We already know each other, know everybody's skillset, so to come in with those guys is fun. To see us encouraging the new guys, encouraging the younger guys – we're going to continue to that."

Among the new guys brought into the Raiders secondary, a highlight brought in by trade acquisition is Rock Ya-Sin. The 26-year-old started 29 games across his time in Indianapolis, with a career-high eight pass deflections last season.

"He is a pro's pro. I love the way he prepares," Simmons said of Ya-Sin. "You can tell he's a guy that loves the game and a guy that wants to get better. So I've really been impressed with him from that standpoint. He's another guy that's a sponge. He wants as much as you can get him. And he's able to take that information and process it."

Of course, it's still early in the process. A lot of football is yet to be played to determine what the secondary will look like this season. But the young corps with playoff experience looks promising – and that's all you can ask for right now.

Photos: Raiders 2022 Minicamp | Day 2

View the best photos from the Silver and Black's second day of minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.
1 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
2 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during Mandatory Minicamp.
3 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
4 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
5 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
6 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
7 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
8 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
9 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
10 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.
11 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.
12 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.
13 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi during Mandatory Minicamp.
14 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.
15 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
16 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
17 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during Mandatory Minicamp.
18 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
19 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.
20 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.
21 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.
22 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.
23 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during Mandatory Minicamp.
24 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.
25 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.
26 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
27 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.
28 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during Mandatory Minicamp.
29 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during Mandatory Minicamp.
30 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.
31 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during Mandatory Minicamp.
32 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during Mandatory Minicamp.
33 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.
34 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during Mandatory Minicamp.
35 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.
36 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.
37 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.
38 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.
39 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.
40 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during Mandatory Minicamp.
41 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.
42 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.
43 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.
44 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during Mandatory Minicamp.
45 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.
46 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) during Mandatory Minicamp.
47 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.
48 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.
49 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.
50 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during Mandatory Minicamp.
51 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.
52 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.
53 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.
54 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.
55 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during Mandatory Minicamp.
56 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.
57 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during Mandatory Minicamp.
58 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.
59 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.
60 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.
61 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
62 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Mandatory Minicamp.
63 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.
64 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.
65 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.
66 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
67 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.
68 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during Mandatory Minicamp.
69 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
70 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.
71 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
72 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.
73 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.
74 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
75 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during Mandatory Minicamp.
76 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.
77 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during Mandatory Minicamp.
78 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
79 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.
80 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
81 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.
82 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during Mandatory Minicamp.
83 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
84 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.
85 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.
86 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
87 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) during Mandatory Minicamp.
88 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.
89 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during Mandatory Minicamp.
90 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
91 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.
92 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.
93 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during Mandatory Minicamp.
94 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
95 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
96 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.
97 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
98 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
99 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.
100 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
101 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.
102 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
103 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.
104 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.
105 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during Mandatory Minicamp.
106 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
107 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
108 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.
109 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

After putting on the Silver and Black, Davante Adams is having the time of his life

"When I slapped that jersey on to do the media day stuff the other day, that's when it really hit me," the wide receiver said Thursday as minicamp wrapped up.

news

'Been there, done that': Antonio Pierce brings former NFL player experience to role as linebackers coach

After a nine-year career playing in the NFL, Antonio Pierce is thrilled to be back in the league – this time working from the sideline.

news

Alex Leatherwood is dialed in on 'being better today' as a player

The second-year offensive lineman is looking to re-establish himself coming off a promising, demanding rookie season.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Zamir White

White, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound running back out of Georgia, was selected with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

