'Been there, done that': Antonio Pierce brings former NFL player experience to role as linebackers coach

Jun 08, 2022 at 03:01 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

After a nine-year career playing in the NFL, Antonio Pierce is thrilled to be back in the league, this time working from the sideline.

Pierce has worn many hats since his retirement – from high school coach to ESPN analyst to spending the last four years in multiple roles at Arizona State, including linebackers coach and defensive coordinator/associate head coach.

But now, he steps into the role of Raiders linebackers coach.

"Right away, you get that respect from the group," Pierce said of being a coach and former player. "But more importantly, it's your work ethic. Giving them information, give them tidbits that maybe they haven't heard before or physically doing it.

"I am in pretty good shape still, I can physically do it, so that's kind of a blessing for me to go out there and just walk them and talk them through it. But I think first and foremost, they understand and relate to me as a former player, but respect at the same time as a coach."

The transition to coaching has been fairly easy for the 43-year-old.

He's been preparing for the game with a coach's mentality since he was signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2001, but feels like he really became a "pro coach" from working under Herm Edwards and Marvin Lewis at ASU – their collective veteran experience teaching Pierce how to prepare himself with even the smallest details and how to relate to the newest crop of linebackers.

Related Links

"When I played, I saw myself as a coach on the field. I think I was known for being a student of the game," he said. "Going up against Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, being teammates with Eli Manning, there were a lot of chess matches that we played with one another. Tony Romo as well. I really prepared myself when I played as a coach. ... Studying, preparing myself making sure as a defense, we saw things the same way."

Pierce sees that same student of the game and leader mentality across the position room that includes Jayon Brown, Kenny Young and Divine Deablo , but especially in veteran Denzel Perryman – a player Pierce has watched from afar over the past seven seasons.

Perryman had a Pro Bowl season in his first year as a Raider, starting all 15 games he appeared in and leading the team in tackles with 154, as well as bringing a wealth of personality to the squad.

"What he brings, not even just with swag, but with attitude, professionalism and I'll say more importantly, leadership," Pierce said. "When he talks, the room gets a little bit quieter. And you want that from somebody on your defense and you really like that from the linebacker position, being biased a little bit. You want the meat and the heart of your team in that linebacker room."

While being a coach in the NFL is a huge milestone reached, it means even more for Pierce as it comes with wearing the colors of the team he watched play throughout his childhood.

"For me, it's a blessing. I'm from LA so when I grew up, the Raiders were playing in Los Angeles at the time," he said with a smile. "Proud Raider fan here."

Photos: Raiders 2022 Minicamp | Day 2

View the best photos from the Silver and Black's second day of minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.
1 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
2 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during Mandatory Minicamp.
3 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
4 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
5 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
6 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
7 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
8 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
9 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
10 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.
11 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.
12 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.
13 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi during Mandatory Minicamp.
14 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.
15 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
16 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
17 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during Mandatory Minicamp.
18 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
19 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.
20 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.
21 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.
22 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.
23 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during Mandatory Minicamp.
24 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.
25 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.
26 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
27 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.
28 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during Mandatory Minicamp.
29 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during Mandatory Minicamp.
30 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.
31 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during Mandatory Minicamp.
32 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during Mandatory Minicamp.
33 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.
34 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during Mandatory Minicamp.
35 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.
36 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.
37 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.
38 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.
39 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.
40 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during Mandatory Minicamp.
41 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.
42 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.
43 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.
44 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during Mandatory Minicamp.
45 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.
46 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) during Mandatory Minicamp.
47 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.
48 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.
49 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.
50 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during Mandatory Minicamp.
51 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.
52 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.
53 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.
54 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.
55 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during Mandatory Minicamp.
56 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.
57 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during Mandatory Minicamp.
58 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.
59 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.
60 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.
61 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
62 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Mandatory Minicamp.
63 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.
64 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.
65 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.
66 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
67 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.
68 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during Mandatory Minicamp.
69 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
70 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.
71 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
72 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.
73 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.
74 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
75 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during Mandatory Minicamp.
76 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.
77 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during Mandatory Minicamp.
78 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
79 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.
80 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
81 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.
82 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during Mandatory Minicamp.
83 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
84 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.
85 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.
86 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
87 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) during Mandatory Minicamp.
88 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.
89 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during Mandatory Minicamp.
90 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
91 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.
92 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.
93 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during Mandatory Minicamp.
94 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
95 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
96 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.
97 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
98 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
99 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.
100 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
101 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.
102 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
103 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.
104 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.
105 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during Mandatory Minicamp.
106 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
107 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
108 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.
109 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and live stream alerts straight from the team.

Related Content

news

Alex Leatherwood is dialed in on 'being better today' as a player

The second-year offensive lineman is looking to re-establish himself coming off a promising, demanding rookie season.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Zamir White

White, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound running back out of Georgia, was selected with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Darren Waller displaying a wolfpack mentality in the Raiders' locker room

As Waller adjusts to a new offensive scheme, he's also doing his best to be a calming force of the locker room.

news

Quick Hits: McDaniels 'can't say enough' about team's work ethic as minicamp begins

Check out some of the best quotes from the head coach's Tuesday media availability.

Advertising