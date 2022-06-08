'Been there, done that': Antonio Pierce brings former NFL player experience to role as linebackers coach

"When I played, I saw myself as a coach on the field. I think I was known for being a student of the game," he said. "Going up against Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, being teammates with Eli Manning, there were a lot of chess matches that we played with one another. Tony Romo as well. I really prepared myself when I played as a coach. ... Studying, preparing myself making sure as a defense, we saw things the same way."

Pierce sees that same student of the game and leader mentality across the position room that includes Jayon Brown, Kenny Young and Divine Deablo , but especially in veteran Denzel Perryman – a player Pierce has watched from afar over the past seven seasons.

Perryman had a Pro Bowl season in his first year as a Raider, starting all 15 games he appeared in and leading the team in tackles with 154, as well as bringing a wealth of personality to the squad.

"What he brings, not even just with swag, but with attitude, professionalism and I'll say more importantly, leadership," Pierce said. "When he talks, the room gets a little bit quieter. And you want that from somebody on your defense and you really like that from the linebacker position, being biased a little bit. You want the meat and the heart of your team in that linebacker room."

While being a coach in the NFL is a huge milestone reached, it means even more for Pierce as it comes with wearing the colors of the team he watched play throughout his childhood.