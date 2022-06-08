Alex Leatherwood is dialed in on 'being better today' as a player

Alex Leatherwood looks a bit different than he did this time last year.

The offensive lineman is still as big and intimidating as ever, but there's some small improvements here and there you can notice. For starters, the second-year player looks like he's "leaned up," according to his teammate Kolton Miller. Leatherwood acknowledged that he did spend some time this offseason in the weight room in preparation for the 2022 slate.

"Just being a strong player [you must] have a good core, good balance and body control in pass protection and in the run game. So, of course, naturally this offseason I hit the weight room hard because you can never be too strong. Cleaned up my diet a little bit," Leatherwood said Wednesday afternoon after day two of minicamp practice.

Secondly, you can see more confidence from Leatherwood on the field. While still in the process of learning of the new offense, this is no longer his first rodeo. Last season, Leatherwood was thrust into the starting right tackle role as soon as he was drafted with the Raiders' first-round pick. The young man who once was trying to get a feel of the NFL, now knows he belongs.