Darren Waller displaying a wolfpack mentality in the Raiders' locker room

With it just being the first day of mandatory minicamp, Waller has ample amount of time to thrust himself into the Gronkowski role. Nevertheless, he's already done enough this offseason to please his new head coach – who noted he's wanted to coach No. 83 for awhile.

"He's done everything we've asked him to do and more," McDaniels said Tuesday afternoon. "He's obviously a good player. We love having him here. It's really a pleasure to coach the guy. He comes with a great attitude and mindset every day. Works really hard. [He's] here early, stays late, does extra, takes care of his body, does a lot of the things that you would want any player to do."

Waller, who was named a team captain last year, also wants to continue to develop as a leader on this team. The tight end is one of longest tenured players on the Raiders, along with quarterback Derek Carr. He understands it's imperative for him to be a consistent force of the locker room, and do so in his own fashion.

"There was a story that I was told about wolves. And it's about how wolves can lead from the back, you don't always have to be in the front," said Waller. "I'm a little more reserved so I can see somebody that's struggling with something in the offense or may have had a bad play and they may hang their head. But I try to give them an encouraging word or be the first one to give them a high five when they make a good play. Just little things like that to keep them even keel.