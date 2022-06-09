After putting on the Silver and Black, Davante Adams is having the time of his life

Jun 09, 2022 at 02:09 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Davante Adams doesn't often "stop and smell the roses" when it comes to his football career and stack of achievements, but he's been doing it a little more since landing in Las Vegas.

"When I slapped that jersey on to do the media day stuff the other day, that's when it really hit me," the wide receiver said Thursday as minicamp wrapped up. "That was my first time putting the real gear on. I like to stop and appreciate stuff along the way."

Part of that appreciation is being closer to home and family in the Bay Area who will now be able to make the trip to come see him play. Another part of that appreciation is joining a team he's watched since childhood, full of potential and headed up by a good friend at QB.

"It's kind of surreal," Derek Carr – who also saw Adams in uniform for the first time on media day – said earlier in the week. "It's been really fun for us. A lot of inside jokes from college that came back just like this, just being on the practice field, and we're learning each other again as well."

"When you've got two dudes that have worked together and already built up a lot of camaraderie and have a close friendship, I feel like that makes it so much easier getting back and gelling the way you were before," Adams added.

Related Links

During the team's three-day mandatory minicamp, the Carr to Adams connection has been on display, with the duo beginning to find their groove on the gridiron again. Though they've trained together in the offseason throughout their NFL careers, it's the first time since 2013 that they've been on the same sideline.

And while both are getting re-acclimated to each other, they're also learning a whole new offense – one unlike the offenses either has played in before, according to Carr, but one both are excited to pour over the playbook for due to the expertise of their head coach.

"Josh has an incredible football mind," Adams said. "Just knowing things he's accomplished … having that experience like that and having been to the big game almost 10 times, that means a lot. Anytime you can bring somebody in who just knows how to win, that gives you a lot of confidence as an offense. We bought into everything that he's taught us and everything that he stands for and we've just got to keep stacking days."

Adams has been getting to know his fellow offensive weapons over the course of OTAs and minicamp, including Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' leading receiver last season, Hunter Renfrow.

Both Renfrow and Adams produced career seasons in 2021 –123 receptions for 1,553 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns for Adams in Green Bay and 1,038 receiving yards on 103 receptions with nine touchdowns for the "Slot Machine."

So far in working together in the wide receiver corps, Adams has been especially impressed with Renfrow's immense knowledge of the position – and has also started some friendly competition with No. 13 off the field and on the golf course.

"I've been around a lot of people that are like Hunter but they're never usually going into their fourth year with the type of football acumen that he has, his awareness and understanding why he does these things," Adams said. "There's people out there with a lot of talent but they can't sit there and break it down and tell you why they're doing what they did with their footwork or the next rep, why they tweaked it a little bit because of the look that they had. His awareness and his football smarts, he's definitely ahead of his time.

"It's been great. I've been learning from him, he's learning from me. I am going to beat him on a golf course soon."

Photos: Raiders 2022 Minicamp | Day 2

View the best photos from the Silver and Black's second day of minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.
1 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
2 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during Mandatory Minicamp.
3 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
4 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
5 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
6 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
7 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
8 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
9 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
10 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.
11 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.
12 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.
13 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi during Mandatory Minicamp.
14 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.
15 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) and defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
16 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
17 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during Mandatory Minicamp.
18 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
19 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.
20 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.
21 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.
22 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.
23 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during Mandatory Minicamp.
24 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.
25 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.
26 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
27 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.
28 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during Mandatory Minicamp.
29 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during Mandatory Minicamp.
30 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.
31 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during Mandatory Minicamp.
32 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during Mandatory Minicamp.
33 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.
34 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during Mandatory Minicamp.
35 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.
36 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.
37 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.
38 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.
39 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.
40 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during Mandatory Minicamp.
41 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.
42 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.
43 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.
44 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during Mandatory Minicamp.
45 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.
46 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) during Mandatory Minicamp.
47 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.
48 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.
49 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.
50 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during Mandatory Minicamp.
51 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.
52 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.
53 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.
54 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.
55 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during Mandatory Minicamp.
56 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.
57 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during Mandatory Minicamp.
58 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.
59 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.
60 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.
61 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
62 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Mandatory Minicamp.
63 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.
64 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.
65 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.
66 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
67 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.
68 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during Mandatory Minicamp.
69 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
70 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.
71 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
72 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.
73 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.
74 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
75 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during Mandatory Minicamp.
76 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.
77 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during Mandatory Minicamp.
78 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
79 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.
80 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
81 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.
82 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during Mandatory Minicamp.
83 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
84 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.
85 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.
86 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
87 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) during Mandatory Minicamp.
88 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser (43) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.
89 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during Mandatory Minicamp.
90 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
91 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.
92 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.
93 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during Mandatory Minicamp.
94 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.
95 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
96 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.
97 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Stanford Samuels III (49) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
98 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.
99 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.
100 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.
101 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.
102 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
103 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.
104 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.
105 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during Mandatory Minicamp.
106 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.
107 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.
108 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.
109 / 109

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during Mandatory Minicamp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Competition and chemistry building the identity of the Raiders secondary

"The good thing about being here is whether you are a veteran [or] a new guy, the first thing we're preaching is competition," said defensive backs coach Jason Simmons.

news

'Been there, done that': Antonio Pierce brings former NFL player experience to role as linebackers coach

After a nine-year career playing in the NFL, Antonio Pierce is thrilled to be back in the league – this time working from the sideline.

news

Alex Leatherwood is dialed in on 'being better today' as a player

The second-year offensive lineman is looking to re-establish himself coming off a promising, demanding rookie season.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Zamir White

White, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound running back out of Georgia, was selected with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising