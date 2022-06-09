After putting on the Silver and Black, Davante Adams is having the time of his life

Davante Adams doesn't often "stop and smell the roses" when it comes to his football career and stack of achievements, but he's been doing it a little more since landing in Las Vegas.

"When I slapped that jersey on to do the media day stuff the other day, that's when it really hit me," the wide receiver said Thursday as minicamp wrapped up. "That was my first time putting the real gear on. I like to stop and appreciate stuff along the way."

Part of that appreciation is being closer to home and family in the Bay Area who will now be able to make the trip to come see him play. Another part of that appreciation is joining a team he's watched since childhood, full of potential and headed up by a good friend at QB.

"It's kind of surreal," Derek Carr – who also saw Adams in uniform for the first time on media day – said earlier in the week. "It's been really fun for us. A lot of inside jokes from college that came back just like this, just being on the practice field, and we're learning each other again as well."