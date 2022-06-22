Darren Waller talks his podcast, new teammates on 'The Rich Eisen Show'

Jun 22, 2022 at 12:10 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

On the heels of OTAs and minicamp, Darren Waller gave some insight on what's to come — from both his new teammates and his personal endeavors.

Coming off a 10-7 season, the Raiders' focus has been aligning players with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler's collective vision. Without setting any expectations, Waller gave insight to two of his new teammates, Chandler Jones and Davante Adams, on The Rich Eisen Show Monday. He noted Jones has been "flying around" with Maxx Crosby and Adams is "probably the smoothest mover on a football field I've ever seen in my life."

"I don't even know how to describe it," Waller said. "[Adams] does have explosion and quickness. ... Just watching him release and move through his routes so fluidly, I've never seen anything like it."

Waller also talked about the podcast he created entitled Comeback Stories, which has just been renewed for a second season. C-hosted with motivational coach Donny Starkins, the podcast is intended to have "raw, vulnerable" conversations with other athletes detailing their own recovery journeys. Several notable guests so far have been former Pro Bowl safety Ryan Clark, former teammate Carl Nassib and All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

"A lot of people have told me that I have a voice for something like this, so I was like, 'Why not pursue this and learn something?" said Waller. "It's definitely helped me as far as the podcast is concerned. And maybe it's a potential career down the road, but I'm just open to learning anyway I can right now."

When healthy, Waller has proven he's one of the top tight ends in the NFL – breaking the franchise's season receptions record in 2020. Even with his former success, he's still hungry to leave a lasting impact.

"I'm still writing my story by continuing to try to be the best version of myself," Waller said . "I can not settle for the progress I have made and the things that I have accomplished – but continue to strive for improvement, strive for more and to strive for a platform and an impact that impacts as much people as I can through what I've been through and the experiences I've gained throughout my life.

"Continuing to put the foot on the gas and to try reach new heights and bring people with me."

Silver and Black and White: Raiders 2022 Media Day

View director of photography Michael Clemens' best black and white photos from the Raiders 2022 Media Day.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
1 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
2 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
3 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
4 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
5 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
6 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
7 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
8 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
9 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
10 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
11 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
12 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
13 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
14 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
15 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
16 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
17 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
18 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
19 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
20 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
21 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
22 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
23 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
24 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
25 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
26 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
27 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
28 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
29 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
30 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
31 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
32 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyler Fackrell (57) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
33 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyler Fackrell (57) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
34 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
35 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
36 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
37 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
38 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
39 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
40 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
41 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
42 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
43 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
44 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising