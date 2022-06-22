Darren Waller talks his podcast, new teammates on 'The Rich Eisen Show'

When healthy, Waller has proven he's one of the top tight ends in the NFL – breaking the franchise's season receptions record in 2020. Even with his former success, he's still hungry to leave a lasting impact.

"I'm still writing my story by continuing to try to be the best version of myself," Waller said . "I can not settle for the progress I have made and the things that I have accomplished – but continue to strive for improvement, strive for more and to strive for a platform and an impact that impacts as much people as I can through what I've been through and the experiences I've gained throughout my life.