Darren Waller talks his podcast, new teammates on 'The Rich Eisen Show'

On the heels of OTAs and minicamp, Darren Waller gave some insight on what's to come — from both his new teammates and his personal endeavors.
Coming off a 10-7 season, the Raiders' focus has been aligning players with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler's collective vision. Without setting any expectations, Waller gave insight to two of his new teammates, Chandler Jones and Davante Adams, on The Rich Eisen Show Monday. He noted Jones has been "flying around" with Maxx Crosby and Adams is "probably the smoothest mover on a football field I've ever seen in my life."
"I don't even know how to describe it," Waller said. "[Adams] does have explosion and quickness. ... Just watching him release and move through his routes so fluidly, I've never seen anything like it."
Waller also talked about the podcast he created entitled Comeback Stories, which has just been renewed for a second season. C-hosted with motivational coach Donny Starkins, the podcast is intended to have "raw, vulnerable" conversations with other athletes detailing their own recovery journeys. Several notable guests so far have been former Pro Bowl safety Ryan Clark, former teammate Carl Nassib and All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.
"A lot of people have told me that I have a voice for something like this, so I was like, 'Why not pursue this and learn something?" said Waller. "It's definitely helped me as far as the podcast is concerned. And maybe it's a potential career down the road, but I'm just open to learning anyway I can right now."
When healthy, Waller has proven he's one of the top tight ends in the NFL – breaking the franchise's season receptions record in 2020. Even with his former success, he's still hungry to leave a lasting impact.
"I'm still writing my story by continuing to try to be the best version of myself," Waller said . "I can not settle for the progress I have made and the things that I have accomplished – but continue to strive for improvement, strive for more and to strive for a platform and an impact that impacts as much people as I can through what I've been through and the experiences I've gained throughout my life.
"Continuing to put the foot on the gas and to try reach new heights and bring people with me."
