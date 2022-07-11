2022 Position Breakdown: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau bring continuity to Raiders' tight end room

Returning Players

Darren Waller has already gotten off to the right foot with his new coaching staff.

The star tight end has the most combined receiving yards (3,006) of any Raider over the past three seasons. Yet, he has not become complacent. Waller was sidelined six games with a knee injury last season and has been putting in the work this offseason to be in the best shape possible to play in Head Coach Josh McDaniels' new offense. Waller's production looks promising considering the things McDaniels has been able to do in the past with tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Hunter Henry.