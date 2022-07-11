2022 Position Breakdown: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau bring continuity to Raiders' tight end room

Entering 2022 Training Camp, Raiders.com will preview every position group and evaluate the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. We now take a look at the tight ends.
Returning Players
Darren Waller has already gotten off to the right foot with his new coaching staff.
The star tight end has the most combined receiving yards (3,006) of any Raider over the past three seasons. Yet, he has not become complacent. Waller was sidelined six games with a knee injury last season and has been putting in the work this offseason to be in the best shape possible to play in Head Coach Josh McDaniels' new offense. Waller's production looks promising considering the things McDaniels has been able to do in the past with tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Hunter Henry.
"He's done everything we've asked him to do and more," McDaniels said of Waller during minicamp. "He's obviously a good player. We love having him here. It's really a pleasure to coach the guy. He comes with a great attitude and mindset every day. Works really hard. [He's] here early, stays late, does extra, takes care of his body, does a lot of the things that you would want any player to do."
Foster Moreau stepped up in Waller's place last season after his injury. The tight end, heading into his fourth season, finished 2021 with career highs in catches (30) and receiving yards (373). Moreau is in place to create a nice 1-2 punch with Waller in potential two tight end sets.
The last returning tight end is Nick Bowers, who made the Raiders' 53-man roster last season after signing as a UDFA in 2020 and spending a season on the practice squad. He carved a role for himself on special teams, and will look to expand his role in Training Camp.
New Additions
Both Jacob Hollister and Jesper Horsted are familiar faces to the Raiders' front office brass.
Hollister started his NFL career in New England as a UDFA in 2017. Hollister parlayed that first opportunity into 23 games played (two starts) as a Patriot. After he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, he stock continued to rise with Russell Wilson as his quarterback – accounting for six touchdowns and nearly 600 receiving yards in two seasons there. After a stint in Jacksonville in 2021, Hollister now finds himself back with the general manager that brought him into the NFL.
Horsted is tightly associated with Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly, who helped sign Horsted as a UDFA with the Chicago Bears in 2019. Horsted has three career touchdowns to his name, including one against the Raiders in Allegiant Stadium last season.
Lastly, the Raiders brought in Cole Fotheringham as a UDFA out of Utah. In his four seasons in Salt Lake City with the reigning Pac-12 champions, he had 526 receiving yards, three touchdowns and excelled as a blocking tight end.
