A Personal Take on the Snake, Ken Stabler

In 1978's Great Quarterbacks of Pro Football, Revised Edition, by Steve Gelman and Rita Golden Gelman, the Gelmans described how Stabler got his nickname, Snake. He discussed how discouraged he was before he got his chance. His anecdotes in this book cemented Stabler as one of my favorite players as a kid.

The Gelmans wrote:

*In Foley, Alabama, where Ken was born and grew up, he starred in basketball, baseball and football for the town high school. Playing for the Foley High football team as a freshman, Ken ran back one punt 70 yards for a touchdown. But he zigged and zagged side to side so much to elude tacklers he actually ran about 300 yards before he made it over the goal line. "Boy," said the coach, "you ran just like a snake!" *

From then on, Ken's nickname was "Snake."

During my career with the Raiders, I had the opportunity to interact with Stabler a few times. He was always polite and gracious and was happy to accommodate my requests for interviews and whatnot.

Kenny "The Snake" Stabler provided me with countless heroic memories and helped deliver the Raiders' first Super Bowl title. It is with great sadness that I write this – but I am extremely proud to have watched the quarterback play and speak to the man himself.