Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick T Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
Miller was selected 15th overall by the Raiders in last month's draft. He played three seasons at UCLA after redshirting as a true freshman, appearing in 31 games with 23 starts at both left and right tackle over his career.
As a junior, the native of Roseville, Calif., started all 13 games at left tackle and was named to the All-Pac-12 Conference Second Team by the league's coaches. He anchored an offensive line that helped the Bruins rank third in the conference in total offense (379.8 yards per game).