AFC West rival says don't sleep on Hunter Renfrow

Not too many in the NFL have had a close look at Hunter Renfrow more than Derwin James.
The Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety made an appearance on 'The Pivot Podcast' hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. When asked about some of the toughest opponents James has crossed paths with in the division, Renfrow's name came up.
To the surprise of the podcasts hosts, James went on to compare Hunter Renfrow to former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, buckling down on his statement.
"Hunter Renfrow, the encyclopedia salesman?" joked Clark.
"Nah, that ain't no encyclopedia salesman," responded James. "Turn the film on, you watch film don't you?"
Clark and James agreed they believe Renfrow is one of the league's most underrated receivers, with Fred Taylor chiming in saying the Raiders' slot receiver should be considered a great pick for fantasy football owners this season. It's understandable why James would hold Renfrow in such high regard, considering the 2022 Pro Bowler has accumulated four career touchdowns against the Chargers.
Renfrow will have another showdown against James and the Chargers during Week 1 inside SoFi Stadium.