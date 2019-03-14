AFC West Update: Breaking down the free agency signings around the division

Mar 14, 2019 at 12:13 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

The Oakland Raiders made a big splash earlier this week by trading for All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, and followed it up by signing tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver Tyrell Williams, and safety Lamarcus Joyner. Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock have done an excellent job getting premier talent in the building, and while they've been active participants in free agency, so has the rest of the AFC West.

Here's a free agency edition of the AFC West Update:

Denver Broncos

For the most part, the Denver Broncos – outside of the Raiders – have been the mostactive in free agency, but they've also let a lot of players walk. We've watched the "No Fly Zone" deteriorate over the last couple years after the departures of cornerback Aqib Talib and defensive back T.J. Ward, but another member has now fallen. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday the Broncos would be moving on from Bradley Roby, and he would sign a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is the only remaining member of the "No Fly Zone," and he will become a free agent next offseason.

In addition to Roby, the team lost a key member of the offense in center Matt Paradis. The former Boise State Bronco served as an anchor in the middle of the Broncos' line since 2014, but he'll now become a member of the Carolina Panthers. Between the coaching staff and the roster, the Broncos are experiencing a lot of turnover. Case Keenum has officially been traded to the Washington Redskins, and Joe Flacco's trade from the Ravens to the Broncos has been made official as well. With so many changes to the team, it'll be interesting to see what needs to Broncos address in the draft and beyond.

Kansas City Chiefs

It's the end of an era in KC, as the team decided to part ways with veteran safety Eric Berry Wednesday afternoon. Berry has been a fixture in Kansas City since 2010, totaling 14 interceptions, five touchdowns, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five-and-a-half sacks, and overcame a battle with cancer in 2015; however, after playing in only three games the past two years the two are going separate ways. There should be a market for Berry, but at 30 years old and with a laundry list of injuries, who knows where he'll land. In place of Berry, the Chiefs signed All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mathieu was the top priority on the Chiefs' wish list, and after their secondary struggled in 2018 this is a vast improvement.

The strong point on defense for the Chiefs a season ago was the pass rush, featuring Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and Justin Houston. Two of those three are gone now: Dee Ford was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, and Justin Houston was released, which is great news for Derek Carr.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs signed running back Carlos Hyde to try and fill the void left by Kareem Hunt. We know Patrick Mahomes can run up a scoreboard, but we'll see how Andy Reid integrates Hyde into the offense. The former Ohio State Buckeye bounced around last year, making stops with the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it appears as though he's found a new home.

Los Angeles Chargers

Of all the AFC West teams, the Bolts have been the quietest in free agency, but they've added some key playmakers to their roster. Philip Rivers has never missed a start and even at 37 years of age he doesn't look like he's slowing down any time soon; however, he – like every player in the NFL – is just one injury away from missing time, which prompted the Chargers to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The dual-threat quarterback had some memorable years with the Buffalo Bills, but after suffering an injury early last season with the Cleveland Browns, and the emergence Baker Mayfield, Taylor was left on the sideline. Whether he gets the chance to play for the Chargers is doubtful, but if Rivers suffers an injury the team should feel comfortable putting Taylor under center.

Defensively, the Chargers re-signed nose tackle Brandon Mebane and added veteran linebacker Thomas Davis. Davis previously spent 13 years with the Carolina Panthers where he made three Pro Bowl appearances, was selected as a First-Team All-Pro in 2015, and totaled 13 interceptions, 1,111 tackles, 52 passes defensed, 18 forced fumbles, and 28 sacks during his time there. The Chargers have a lot of talented youth on the defensive side of the ball, so the addition of Davis might be to fill a leadership role.

The Chargers are a balanced team that look to be contenders in the AFC West once again next season.

New Raiders WR Tyrell Williams

Take a look at new Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams in action. Over his four-year career, Williams has appeared in 55 contests and made 37 starts, totaling 155 receptions for 2,530 yards and 17 touchdown receptions.

WR Tyrell Williams
1 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Ed Zurga
WR Tyrell Williams
2 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Adrian Kraus
WR Tyrell Williams
3 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Marcio Sanchez/Associated Press
WR Tyrell Williams
4 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Jae Hong/Associated Press
WR Tyrell Williams
5 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Matt Dunham/Associated Press
WR Tyrell Williams
6 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

John Hefti/Associated Press
WR Tyrell Williams
7 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Don Wright/Associated Press
WR Tyrell Williams
8 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Ric Tapia
WR Tyrell Williams
9 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
WR Tyrell Williams
10 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Ryan Kang
WR Tyrell Williams
11 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
WR Tyrell Williams
12 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Gail Burton/Associated Press
WR Tyrell Williams
13 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Aaron Doster/Associated Press
WR Tyrell Williams
14 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Ryan Kang
WR Tyrell Williams
15 / 15

WR Tyrell Williams

Aaron M. Sprecher
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

AFC West Update: Denver Broncos make trade with Baltimore Ravens

John Elway is still trying to find a franchise quarterback for the Broncos.
news

AFC West Update: Chiefs continue playoff run, Broncos add to their coaching staff

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team from the AFC West still standing in the playoffs, and Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio continues to assemble his staff.
news

AFC West Update: Broncos hire Vic Fangio as new head coach

There's a new head coach coming to the division, and he has a knack for developing premiere defenses.
news

AFC West Update: Denver Broncos making a coaching change

Black Monday lived up to its name once again, as eight teams around the NFL fired their head coach, and will begin searching for new candidates to fill the position.
news

AFC West Update: Broncos will be without a key defensive leader for the remainder of the season

The Oakland Raiders will host the Denver Broncos Monday night at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for a Christmas Eve special.
news

AFC West Update: Raiders-Chiefs rivalry is coming to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sunday

It's taken 13 weeks for the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs to meet on the gridiron, but the two will finally collide this Sunday.
news

AFC West Update: John Elway expecting more from the Broncos defense

Get caught up on all the news around the division.
news

AFC West Update: Patrick Mahomes continues to dazzle, and Joey Bosa's potential return

Get caught up on everything that's happened in the first four weeks of the season.
news

AFC West Update: Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs to victory over the Chargers

The division saw a lot of young players showcase their abilities in Week 1.
news

AFC West Update: Broncos announce starting running back, and Antonio Gates returns for another season

The regular season is here! Get caught up on everything going on within the division.
news

AFC West Update: Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. misses practice prior to Saturday's game

Get caught up on all on the latest news from around the division, in this week's edition of the AFC West Update.
Advertising