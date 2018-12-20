AFC West Update: Broncos will be without a key defensive leader for the remainder of the season

Two more games to go.

The Oakland Raiders 2018 campaign is coming to a close, and the team will close out its final home game of the year this Monday night at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Regardless of the team’s record, I expect Raider Nation to be in peak form, especially because the Silver and Black will face the division-rival Denver Broncos.

For a short window, the Broncos looked like they would make a late-season surge toward the postseason, but after the last couple weeks the team is reeling. Both the Raiders and Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention, but bragging rights are on the line this week.

Monday Night Football can’t get here soon enough, but until then, here’s a breakdown of the recent happenings around the AFC West.

Denver Broncos

Like I said above, the Broncos have faltered the last couple weeks, and back-to-back losses has cost them a shot at the AFC Wild Card. While the Broncos will miss out on a trip to the postseason, the team has seen several rookies emerge this year as future cornerstone pieces for the franchise.

Both running back Philip Lindsay – who went undrafted, and didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine – and defensive end Bradley Chubb have been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl roster; an impressive accomplishment in their first NFL season. Lindsay is fifth in the league in rushing with 991 yards, and Chubb is tied for eighth in the league in sacks with 12. The young standouts have proved they can compete at the NFL level, and the Raiders will need to limit these two on Monday night if they want to win their final home game of the season.

Rookies aside, the Broncos will be without one of their defensive leaders for the rest of the season, cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Wednesday the team announced that it would be placing Harris on the Reserve/Injured list after he suffered a fibula injury during the team’s Week 13 game.