AFC West Update: Osweiler Set To Start Against Raiders, Chiefs Keep Rolling

After getting back in the win column Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, the Oakland Raiders fell at home 34-20 Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping their record to 5-7.

The Silver and Black hit the road once again this week as they'll travel to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos for the final time this season. It's been a busy week around the AFC West, so before we look ahead to the Broncos, let's get you caught up on the happenings around the rest of the division.