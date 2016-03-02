AFC West Update: Two Teams Use Franchise Tag, Future Of Peyton Manning

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

After a disappointing 4-12 result in 2015, the San Diego Chargers hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

As is the case for most teams that are eight games under .500, the Chargers have multiple needs on their roster they must address if they hope to be competitive in 2016.

They've been linked to players from Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa to Ole Miss offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, so at the conclusion of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Chargers.com took a look at how some of the players that might be there at No. 3 performed.

