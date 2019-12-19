After three weeks on the sideline, Hunter Renfrow looking forward to returning to action against Los Angeles Chargers

"Hunter being back, I'll say we were on the same page obviously before he got injured," added Carr. "We had a really nice thing going, so there's nothing like live reps though. There is nothing like actually playing games and getting that feel back, so we'll have to do that. But getting a guy like that back, he's a guy that's been awesome for us. Not just on intermediate routes, but deeper routes, different kinds of things against some good players."

As Gruden mentioned, Renfrow will likely be used as both a punt returner and a wide receiver on offense come Sunday, but where the rookie will really make his impact felt is – you guessed it – on third down.

"Huge impact, because if we want to throw it to him he does a great job winning, but we also know teams know that and you can use him, whether you want to throw it to him or use him as a diversion," Carr explained when discussing Renfrow's uncanny productivity on third down. "Same thing with [Darren] Waller, same thing with Jalen. You can do those kinds of things with those guys when people are like, 'they want to get the ball to here.' It's nice because sometimes you'll actually throw it there and sometimes you'll actually just use them. Just having that element back, it just adds back to our offense."

And for a defense that hasn't put up more than 21 points since Week 10, any type of bump on the outside will be a welcome gift.