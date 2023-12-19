Aidan O'Connell nominated for Week 15 Rookie of the Week

Dec 19, 2023 at 01:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Aidan O'Connell has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week Award after his stellar Thursday Night Football performance.

In his seventh NFL start, the former Purdue QB threw for 248 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in the Raiders' 63-21 win. He also finished the day with a career-high 120 passer rating. Through eight games, the rookie has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,613 yards and nine total touchdowns.

O'Connell's four touchdown outing came merely four days after the Raiders were shut out by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

"Just super proud of our guys for executing well," O'Connell said postgame. "I think we were almost spared to have a short week here, so we couldn't really think about what happened and we had to move on. Getting to move on from everything that happened on Sunday was great for us, and to be able to do this is pretty awesome. Every phase did a really good job, and it was really fun to watch and fun to be a part of."

Click here to vote for O'Connell.

