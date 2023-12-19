Aidan O'Connell nominated for Week 15 Rookie of the Week

In his seventh NFL start, the former Purdue QB threw for 248 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in the Raiders' 63-21 win. He also finished the day with a career-high 120 passer rating. Through eight games, the rookie has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,613 yards and nine total touchdowns.

"Just super proud of our guys for executing well," O'Connell said postgame. "I think we were almost spared to have a short week here, so we couldn't really think about what happened and we had to move on. Getting to move on from everything that happened on Sunday was great for us, and to be able to do this is pretty awesome. Every phase did a really good job, and it was really fun to watch and fun to be a part of."