Aidan O'Connell nominated for Week 17 Rookie of the Week

"He doesn't really blink. He got hit early and often today," Antonio Pierce said postgame Sunday regarding O'Connell. "He did a decent job as the game went down keeping his eyes up instead of looking down at the rush. With any quarterback, the hardest position to play, we're going to sit there and pinpoint everything. When you look at what we're asking him to do, you could say he's gotten better. I think he's gotten better."