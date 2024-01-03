Aidan O'Connell nominated for Week 17 Rookie of the Week

Jan 03, 2024 at 10:40 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Aidan O'Connell has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week Award after his Week 17 showing against the Indianapolis Colts.

This marks the second time this season he's been nominated for the award.

Despite falling 23-20 in Indianapolis, the rookie quarterback set career highs in passing yards (299) and pass completions (30) against the Colts. Additionally, he threw two touchdowns to Davante Adams while completing nearly 64 percent of his passes.

Through nine starts for the Silver and Black, the fourth-rounder ranks third in his QB draft class in passing yards (1,974) and passing touchdowns (10).

"He doesn't really blink. He got hit early and often today," Antonio Pierce said postgame Sunday regarding O'Connell. "He did a decent job as the game went down keeping his eyes up instead of looking down at the rush. With any quarterback, the hardest position to play, we're going to sit there and pinpoint everything. When you look at what we're asking him to do, you could say he's gotten better. I think he's gotten better."

Click here to vote for O'Connell.

