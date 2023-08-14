'A lot of firsts' for Aidan O'Connell in preseason debut vs. 49ers

141 passing yards, a touchdown and a 117.8 QB rating.

Not too shabby for a rookie's first game in the NFL.

Aidan O'Connell brought the juice to his first pro game, getting the start and going 15-of-18 in the Raiders' 34-7 victory over the 49ers on Sunday.

"There were a lot of firsts today for him. First play call, first [time] feeling pressure in the pocket, first two-minute drive, first halftime, all those things. I thought he generally handled himself well for the first opportunity," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said postgame.

"He's going to learn a lot from some of the things that we might've been able to do a little bit better that would've helped us maybe sustain a few drives, but that's what he was in there. He's a sponge. He soaks it all in. He'll take every opportunity to improve."

His teammates were equally impressed, but not surprised by the fourth-round pick's debut.

"I've seen the growth. I've seen him out there get comfortable and play with confidence," cornerback Duke Shelley said. "That's the biggest thing you want to see from a rookie, play with confidence."

O'Connell said he came into the game feeling fairly confident thanks to the last few months of OTAs, minicamp and Training Camp practices. Yet, he recognizes this is just the beginning of a long road of learning ahead.