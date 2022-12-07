AJ Cole doesn't take the platform he's been given for granted

AJ Cole has no intention of wasting the platform he's been given.

Cole, coming off Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections in 2021, has become a household name for Raider Nation and around the city of Las Vegas. The punter received the team's nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work contributing to the local community – especially his work with Special Olympics Nevada, a cause he's been involved with since college.

"It's something I've always been passionate about, an organization that I've worked with," Cole said. "Special Olympics Nevada is not really its own chapter right now. They're working kind of with, but underneath, Special Olympics California. We're hoping that the donation from Nationwide and the NFL will be a step in the right direction to becoming their own chapter and will kind of give them their own freedom to do whatever it is they want to do and use that money however they want to use it."

Each Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice, with the winner of the league award receiving up to a $250,000 donation.

"It's definitely something I'm passionate with, an organization that I've worked a lot with since [the Raiders] have been out here in Vegas and it's an organization I'm going to keep working with," Cole said of Special Olympics Nevada. "I'm really excited to highlight them and honor them with this award."

The Atlanta, Georgia, native credits his father for being a first-hand example of how to selflessly serve others, and Cole strives to continue to do so through his own philanthropic efforts.