AJ Cole named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

In addition to his commitment to Special Olympics, the College Park, Georgia native supports many other community endeavors, as evidenced by his involvement this year with assisting in the presentation following the season of $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada and After-School All-Stars Las Vegas as part of the Credit One's "One for the Community" campaign. After the check presentation that took place inside Allegiant Stadium, Cole took to the field to teach kids the finer points of punting. He was also part of the "One for the Community" 2022 Season Kickoff, engaging with After-School All-Stars Las Vegas and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada members as they attended an exclusive Raiders Training Camp practice.

During another community event this year, he was paired with Raiders corporate partners and participated in friendly golf competition to fundraise for military, youth football and youth development programs. This was a busy one for Cole in the community as he also visited classrooms and read to 300 students at John C. Bass Elementary in Las Vegas to encourage a healthy appetite for reading as a part of Nevada Reading Week. That same week, he submitted to be interviewed by two young cancer survivors presented them with gift bags as well as a tour of Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Cole expanded his community outreach scope to include participation in an Inspire Change event, joining NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell in supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada by visiting the Justice, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (J.E.D.I.) program and being part of youth-lead discussions, which focused on a diverse range of community issues and solutions. This year also saw Cole support local heroes who took part in the Thank You, First Responders event. Cole hosted a battle of the badge "Family Feud" game between police officers and fire fighters who were being hosted at Allegiant Stadium to commend their service to our community.

He gathered with Opportunity Village clients and staff for fellowship and a picnic where he gained insight on the several types of programming offered to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities including day habilitation, pre-vocational, employment and business services. Cole presented Opportunity Village with a check for $50,000 on behalf of the Raiders to support their pre-vocational services department, which provides clients training for a variety of jobs, both on campus and in placement sites across the Valley. Cole led a Raiders group on a visit to Nellis Air Force Base to honor military members as part of the NFL's Salute to Service, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.

Cole jumped right into community service in his first NFL season while the team as based in Oakland, engaging with students from Davis Street Family Resource Center at Roosevelt Elementary School in San Leandro, California during a Birthday Book Bash to promote literacy. He read and played literary games with the children and presented each student with three books to take home.

As a rookie, Cole was part of hosting 30 cancer survivors and guests for a chocolate-making class in recognition of the NFL's Crucial Catch Initiative and volunteered at the Alameda County Community Food Bank's Mobile Pantry, where he sorted and distributed food to low-income families in the Bay Area.