Alec Ingold sees outpouring of support following season-ending injury

Nov 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Levi Edwards

The Raiders will have to navigate the rest of the season without fullback and team captain Alec Ingold, who tore his ACL on Sunday night against the Chiefs.

Coach Bisaccia confirmed the news Monday in his weekly press conference.

"It's a big loss," Bisaccia said. "Again, not only the player, but who he is and what he brings to our team and the leadership role and the role that he plays as a man."

In the wake of the injury, several of Ingold's current and former Silver and Black teammates wished him well on social media.

With a full recovery, Ingold would be ready to return in time for the 2022 NFL season.

