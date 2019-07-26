Alex Barrett shares how his father's passing keeps him motivated to succeed in the NFL

"It was definitely crazy, it was Week 8 when it folded," Barrett recalled. "I know I gave my all in that league, I played hard every game, every practice I got better. That's what I used that as, it was just another opportunity to show my craft, work on my game, and become a player just to show the league what I can do. Last year, I bounced around the practice squad with the Detroit Lions, and when I heard about the [AAF] I just took it and ran with it. When it folded, I just trusted in the process, and literally that week of, I was out here [in Oakland] for a workout. It was crazy."

Despite a small sample size, Barrett's body of work in the AAF was enough to catch the attention of the Raiders front office, and he proved it was no fluke during his workout. Even though he was at the facility strictly for business, Barrett couldn't help but appreciate where he was.

"It was surreal," he explained. "Coming in you check in the hotel and have the nerves. Don't sleep well the night before, but you go out there and do what you do. I did position workouts with Coach Buckner. It was crazy walking in the building and seeing Raiders, Raiders, Raiders."

Now a few months removed from his tryout, Barrett is focused on making the 53-man roster, and on a defensive line with a lot of youth there's a chance he makes the cut. He's about his business and he's not letting his childhood fandom get to him, although, he does relish the fact his father would be proud.

But he's not done yet.

"I'm not supposed to be here. I'm too small, too short, not fast enough, it's what I've been told my whole life. It's cool and it makes it fun," he said when asked if he has a chip on his shoulder. "I'll let [my game] speak for itself. I'm not going to talk about me, but it'll show on film and game tape. I know I play with all my heart, I put my heart into it, and I play for my teammates."

Somehow, someway, Alex's family always had a feeling he'd wind up in the Silver and Black, and he knows his father is watching over him while repping The Shield.