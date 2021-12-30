An updated look at the Raiders' playoff picture ahead of Week 17's matchup

If the Raiders win their last two games, they're in the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Last week, the crowded AFC playoff picture got a little thinner and the Raiders are right on the cusp at an 8-7 record, tied with three other teams. Only one playoff berth in the AFC has been clinched: the Kansas City Chiefs with their sixth straight division title win.
The Silver and Black boosted their playoff chances last Sunday with the 17-13 win over the Broncos from an estimated 11 percent to 16 percent, according to simulations by FiveThirtyEight. With a Raiders win over the Colts, the Silver and Black's chances at a wild-card spot jump to 56 percent.
However, if the Raiders lose Sunday, their playoffs hopes will be snuffed out if any of these five scenarios occur:
- Raiders loss + Chargers win + Ravens win/tie
- Raiders loss + Chargers win + Bills win/tie + Patriots win/tie
- Raiders loss + Chargers win + Bills win/tie + Dolphins win/tie
- Raiders loss + Steelers win + Ravens win + Bills win/tie + Patriots win/tie
- Raiders loss + Steelers win + Ravens win + Bills win/tie + Dolphins win/tie
Take a look at the full AFC standings below:
|Current AFC Standings
|Upcoming Games
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)
|at Bengals, at Broncos
|2. Tennessee Titans (10-5)
|vs. Dolphins, at Texans
|3. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)
|vs. Chiefs, at Browns
|4. Buffalo Bills (9-6)
|vs. Falcons, vs. Jets
|5. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)
|vs. Raiders, at Jaguars
|6. New England Patriots (9-6)
|vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins
|7. Miami Dolphins (8-7)
|at Titans, vs. Patriots
|8. Baltimore Ravens (8-7)
|vs. Rams, vs. Steelers
|9. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)
|vs. Broncos, at Raiders
|10. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)
|at Colts, vs. Chargers
|11. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
|vs. Browns, at Ravens
|12. Cleveland Browns (7-8)
|at Steelers, vs. Bengals
|13. Denver Broncos (7-8)
|at Chargers, vs. Chiefs
|14. New York Jets (4-11) – eliminated from playoffs
|vs. Buccaneers, at Bills
|15. Houston Texans (4-11) – eliminated from playoffs
|at 49ers, vs. Titans
|16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) – eliminated from playoffs
|at Patriots, vs. Colts