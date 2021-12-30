An updated look at the Raiders' playoff picture ahead of Week 17's matchup

Dec 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM
If the Raiders win their last two games, they're in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Last week, the crowded AFC playoff picture got a little thinner and the Raiders are right on the cusp at an 8-7 record, tied with three other teams. Only one playoff berth in the AFC has been clinched: the Kansas City Chiefs with their sixth straight division title win.

The Silver and Black boosted their playoff chances last Sunday with the 17-13 win over the Broncos from an estimated 11 percent to 16 percent, according to simulations by FiveThirtyEight. With a Raiders win over the Colts, the Silver and Black's chances at a wild-card spot jump to 56 percent.

However, if the Raiders lose Sunday, their playoffs hopes will be snuffed out if any of these five scenarios occur:

  • Raiders loss + Chargers win + Ravens win/tie
  • Raiders loss + Chargers win + Bills win/tie + Patriots win/tie
  • Raiders loss + Chargers win + Bills win/tie + Dolphins win/tie
  • Raiders loss + Steelers win + Ravens win + Bills win/tie + Patriots win/tie
  • Raiders loss + Steelers win + Ravens win + Bills win/tie + Dolphins win/tie

Take a look at the full AFC standings below:

Current AFC Standings Upcoming Games
1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Bengals, at Broncos
2. Tennessee Titans (10-5) vs. Dolphins, at Texans
3. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) vs. Chiefs, at Browns
4. Buffalo Bills (9-6) vs. Falcons, vs. Jets
5. Indianapolis Colts (9-6) vs. Raiders, at Jaguars
6. New England Patriots (9-6) vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins
7. Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Titans, vs. Patriots
8. Baltimore Ravens (8-7) vs. Rams, vs. Steelers
9. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) vs. Broncos, at Raiders
10. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Colts, vs. Chargers
11. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) vs. Browns, at Ravens
12. Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Steelers, vs. Bengals
13. Denver Broncos (7-8) at Chargers, vs. Chiefs
14. New York Jets (4-11) – eliminated from playoffs vs. Buccaneers, at Bills
15. Houston Texans (4-11) – eliminated from playoffs at 49ers, vs. Titans
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) – eliminated from playoffs at Patriots, vs. Colts

