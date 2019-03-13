Antonio Brown wants to be legendary: 'My goal is to catch Jerry Rice'

At 30 years old, Brown is very much still in the prime of his career, and he's in outstanding shape. The dynamic wide receiver has totaled at least 100 receptions and 1,200 receiving yards in six-consecutive seasons. The Raiders haven't had a receiver with 1,200 yards since Jerry Rice did back in 2002; however, Gruden has acquired arguably the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, so hopefully Brown can eclipse the 1,200-yard mark.

As Brown has continued to establish himself as an elite receiver throughout his career, his aspirations for becoming the greatest receiver of all time have built up steam. With 11,207 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns to his name, Brown has some ground to cover before he can start to put his sights on Jerry Rice's all-time record of 22,895 receiving yards and 197 touchdowns, but it's a lofty goal he wants to achieve.

Brown's work ethic and dedication to his craft are well documented, and in Gruden's system he's confident he can excel.

"Mr. Gruden played everything in my decision to come here," the Miami native shared. "Obviously he's an offensive guru, you get excited just talking with him. He's got so much knowledge of the game, he's coached some of the greatest players ever, so he knows what it takes. He's been around the game, from in the game, outside the game, and his knowledge is so amazing. He did his homework on me, he's seen every play I've played in, every interception, he's got the details. He's a highly professional guy."

We've got a long way to go until training camp, but Brown is determined to remain the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

He concluded his press conference with a simple message, "My goal is to catch Jerry Rice."