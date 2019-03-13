Antonio Brown wants to be legendary: 'My goal is to catch Jerry Rice'

Mar 13, 2019 at 04:43 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, and Jerry Rice set the precedent for what it means to be an Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver.

Now it's Antonio Brown's turn.

When people speak about the historical greatness of the Silver and Black, you can't do so without discussing the aforementioned players and what they meant to the organization. During Brown's tour of the team's facility in Alameda, Calif., Brown stopped and gazed at the team's "Hall of Fame Wall," mesmerized by the legendary players that have donned The Shield.

"Who's next," Brown said aloud reading a prompt next to the Hall of Fame wall. "A lot of great players come to Oakland, that's crazy."

Brown is well-versed when it comes to historically great wide receivers, and he's not shy about his dream of becoming legendary.

Wednesday, AB was officially introduced to the media as an Oakland Raider, with Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock sitting beside him. During his media availability, he answered a wide array of questions, but he made sure to go into detail about the significance of wearing the Silver and Black.

"It's legendary," he said when asked about following in the footsteps of Biletnikoff, Brown, and Rice. "It's an honor to be here, I know some tremendous guys have been in this building. It's a historic organization with some [talented players] like you just mentioned. I talked with Coach Gruden and I told him all those guys – he's been around them coaching them – and I'm just here as a sponge to soak up all the information coach got to be as successful as I can be, and help the team take it to a new level. I'm just excited to be in the same building as guys who have been great from the past, and I'm excited to help these guys here go to another level in terms of a winning environment."

New Raiders WR Antonio Brown

Meet new Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, who joins the Silver and Black as a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler.

WR Antonio Brown
1 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Jason Behnken/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
2 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Don Wright/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
3 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Frank Victores/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
4 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Tom DiPace/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
5 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Perry Knotts/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
6 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
7 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Don Wright/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
8 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
9 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
10 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
11 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Ryan Kang/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
12 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Greg Trott/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
13 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
14 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Antonio Brown
15 / 15

WR Antonio Brown

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

At 30 years old, Brown is very much still in the prime of his career, and he's in outstanding shape. The dynamic wide receiver has totaled at least 100 receptions and 1,200 receiving yards in six-consecutive seasons. The Raiders haven't had a receiver with 1,200 yards since Jerry Rice did back in 2002; however, Gruden has acquired arguably the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, so hopefully Brown can eclipse the 1,200-yard mark.

As Brown has continued to establish himself as an elite receiver throughout his career, his aspirations for becoming the greatest receiver of all time have built up steam. With 11,207 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns to his name, Brown has some ground to cover before he can start to put his sights on Jerry Rice's all-time record of 22,895 receiving yards and 197 touchdowns, but it's a lofty goal he wants to achieve.

Brown's work ethic and dedication to his craft are well documented, and in Gruden's system he's confident he can excel.

"Mr. Gruden played everything in my decision to come here," the Miami native shared. "Obviously he's an offensive guru, you get excited just talking with him. He's got so much knowledge of the game, he's coached some of the greatest players ever, so he knows what it takes. He's been around the game, from in the game, outside the game, and his knowledge is so amazing. He did his homework on me, he's seen every play I've played in, every interception, he's got the details. He's a highly professional guy."

We've got a long way to go until training camp, but Brown is determined to remain the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

He concluded his press conference with a simple message, "My goal is to catch Jerry Rice."

He won't be able to catch Rice overnight, but it's clear that Antonio Brown wants to be legendary, just like many of the illustrious Raiders that have come before him.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick Punter Johnny Townsend

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick P Johnny Townsend, the club announced Monday.
news

Raiders Release Quarterback Josh Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have released Josh Johnson, the club announced Thursday.
news

Raiders Linebacker Derrick Johnson: "It's The Perfect Time To Be A Raider"

Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson wants to finish his career on a high note.
news

Raiders Sign Linebacker Derrick Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have signed Derrick Johnson, the club announced Monday.
news

Raiders Sign Second-Round Pick Defensive Tackle P.J. Hall

The Oakland Raiders have signed second-round draft pick P.J. Hall, the club announced Sunday.
news

Raiders Sign Sixth-Round Pick Linebacker Azeem Victor

The Oakland Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick Azeem Victor, the club announced Saturday.

news

By The Numbers: A Look At The Raiders Free Agency Haul

Let's take a look at the accolades of some of the newest Oakland Raiders.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
Advertising