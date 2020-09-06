Assembling the Roster: How the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders were built

The big free agency signings this offseason was Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton, upgrading the Raiders linebacking corps, which needed a makeover. The duo is expected to become the identity of Paul Guenther's defense, but they aren't the only free agents who've established themselves as anchors of their unit, for example, Rodney Hudson. The Pro Bowl center joined the Raiders in 2015 and is the glue that holds the offense together. The Raiders have found ample talent in the draft, but they've been able to acquire premier free agents over the last few years.