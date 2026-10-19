Gutierrez: At 3-3, the Raiders know close isn't good enough

At 3-3, the Raiders' record is tantalizingly frustrating. And with every game in an NFL season a season unto itself, Sunday against the Bills bore every misstep, every victory.

Like going for it on fourth-and-one at the Bills' 13-yard line in the second quarter, only for center Tyler Linderbaum to be flagged for a false start - his third penalty in such a situation this season - and the Raiders having to settle for a field goal.

Like having a first-and-goal at the 2-yard line just before halftime and knowing you'd get the ball to start the second half for the potential 2-for-1. But, again, settling for a field goal and a tie game and then going three-and-out faster than halftime performer Bush's set. And then watching Kirk Cousins throw an interception one possession - two snaps - later.

Like limiting hard-charging Bills quarterback Josh Allen to one yard rushing - on five carries - but allowing his highlight reel 12-yard flip to the end zone for a psyche-scarring touchdown to put Buffalo up by 10 points in the third quarter.

Like tying the game at 23-all with more than 8 minutes to play before giving up another 10 unanswered points only to to unleash a Cousins deep ball for a 44-yard Tre Tucker TD with 92 seconds to go and elicit wonders of why the vertical game was not involved earlier.

Simply happy to have been competitive with a top-tier team?

Not these Raiders.

Not anymore.

"We're too good of a team to be thinking like that," said Linderbaum, who took full blame for his penalty on the short-circuited Tush Push.