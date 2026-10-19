Gutierrez: At 3-3, the Raiders know close isn't good enough

How fine is that line between quality learning experiences and soul-crushing blown opportunities?
About the same distance between moral victories and, well, actual victories.
Because yes, that feel-good 3-0 start is gone now after the Raiders dropped their third straight game, this one by a 33-30 final to the Bills.
After a 45-17 demolition at New England. And a hey-at-least-they-threw-a-scare-at-the-Chiefs 30-27 loss.
Yes, there were remnants of another good job, good effort applause rippling throughout Allegiant Stadium, considering these three losses came to three teams expected to compete for the AFC title come January.
But deep in the Raiders locker room, it was about opportunity lost…as it should be.
"I said this after the Chiefs game but something that is going to help us throughout the season is how much we love each other," said right guard Caleb Rogers, after his second start of the season. "This team loves each other. There's never a second where we're questioning each other or questioning what's going on. But at the end of the day, we don't want a moral victory. There's no stat for that, there's no column for it.
"As of right now we're just a really good team who hasn't closed in some games and we've got to close. And so when we're a team that loves each other we can do that, and we can lean on each other. But we've still got to get it done."
Hear, hear. And then some.
At 3-3, the Raiders' record is tantalizingly frustrating. And with every game in an NFL season a season unto itself, Sunday against the Bills bore every misstep, every victory.
Like going for it on fourth-and-one at the Bills' 13-yard line in the second quarter, only for center Tyler Linderbaum to be flagged for a false start - his third penalty in such a situation this season - and the Raiders having to settle for a field goal.
Like having a first-and-goal at the 2-yard line just before halftime and knowing you'd get the ball to start the second half for the potential 2-for-1. But, again, settling for a field goal and a tie game and then going three-and-out faster than halftime performer Bush's set. And then watching Kirk Cousins throw an interception one possession - two snaps - later.
Like limiting hard-charging Bills quarterback Josh Allen to one yard rushing - on five carries - but allowing his highlight reel 12-yard flip to the end zone for a psyche-scarring touchdown to put Buffalo up by 10 points in the third quarter.
Like tying the game at 23-all with more than 8 minutes to play before giving up another 10 unanswered points only to to unleash a Cousins deep ball for a 44-yard Tre Tucker TD with 92 seconds to go and elicit wonders of why the vertical game was not involved earlier.
Simply happy to have been competitive with a top-tier team?
Not these Raiders.
Not anymore.
"We're too good of a team to be thinking like that," said Linderbaum, who took full blame for his penalty on the short-circuited Tush Push.
"We have to win those games. We have to find ways to win those games. To be happy that we're close with teams like that, I don't think that's a good mindset to have. So it stings to not win this game, when you expect to win this game, and that's what the mentality has to be. So it stings. It's frustrating that we didn't finish a job. We have to close games out."
Look, it's a relatively young team with a rookie head coach in Klint Kubiak, so there's inevitably going to be growing pains.
Then what tangible things can these decidedly quisquous Raiders work on to end this three-game skid with the reeling Rams, who, by the way, entered the season as Super Bowl favorites but sit at 2-4, in town next week?
Let's start with the takeaway differential.
In beating the Dolphins, Chargers and Saints, the Raiders defense recovered six fumbles and had four interceptions.
Against the Chiefs, Patriots and Bills, the Raiders have one - ONE! - fumble recovery.
"Guys are hunting the ball," insisted edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who had five tackles and a pair of QB hits. "It's just, I feel like, teams are more intentional; they've done a good job of keeping the ball.
"We've got to do a better job of taking the ball away. That's what this game comes down to is turnovers and the turnover battle and we didn't win it."
Or, as linebacker Quay Walker echoed, the Raiders have to "finish" games to be on the right side of the scoreboard.
"Because," he said, "the Rams aren't going to feel sorry for us."
And neither, thankfully, are the Raiders for themselves.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.