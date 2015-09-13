Bengals Defeat Raiders Handily 33-13 to Open Season

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Oakland Raiders 33-13 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland in the 2015 regular season opener. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left the game in the second quarter with a hand injury. QB Matt McGloin came off the bench and threw two touchdown passes to fullback Marcel Reece but the defense failed to stop the Bengals from moving the ball and scoring points much of the day. McGloin also threw an interception and fumbled after getting sacked.

The Bengals won the opening coin toss and deferred their choice until the start of the 3rd quarter. The Raiders elected to receive the opening kickoff. RB Taiwan Jones dropped back deep to receive K Mike Nugent's opening kickoff. Nugent's kick hit the cross bar for a touchback and the Raiders started at the 20 with Derek Carr at quarterback. The Raiders went three and out and P Marquette King came on to punt. CB Adam Jones returned the shanked punt to the Bengals 41.

The Bengals drove to the Raiders 3 before the Silver and Black came up with the stop. On 4th down, Jeremy Hill escaped the backfield and darted into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown run. Nugent's extra point was good and the Bengals led 7-0 with 7:15 left in the 1st quarter.

Jones fielded Nugent's ensuing kickoff 9 yards deep in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback and the Raiders started their second possession at the 20. The Raiders managed one first down before a delay of game penalty derailed the drive. King came on to punt on 4th and 3 at the 37. WR Brandon Tate called for and made a sliding fair catch at the Cincinnati 31.

The Bengals moved to the Oakland 44 before the Raiders forced a punt. O Kevin Huber's end over end punt was fair caught by CB TJ Carrie at the Oakland 7. A promising drive was derailed by a personal penalty and King came on to punt on 4th and 6 at the Raiders 47. Tate called for and made a fair catch at the Cincy 8.

The Bengals drove down the field but had to settle for a field goal attempt. Nugent's 32-yard kick was good and the Bengals led 10-0 with 9:29 left in the first half.

Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 33 yards to the Oakland 25. The Raiders moved to the 45 before facing 4th and 1 and Matt McGloin entered the game at quarterback. The Bengals stuffed RB Latavius Murray for a loss of 1 and took over on downs. The Bengals advantage of the short field as Hill scored from 2 yards out. The extra point was good and the visitors led 17-0 with 2:21 left in the 2nd quarter.

Jones fielded the kick in the end zone for a touchback and an offside penalty on the Bengals put the ball at the 25. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. Adam Jones returned the 48-yard punt 19 yards to the Cincy 39.

Dalton hit TE Tyler Eifert with a 13-yard TD pass to increase the lead. The extra point was good and Cincy led 24-0 with 7 seconds left in the 2nd quarter.

TE Lee Smith fielded the squib kick and returned it 8 yards to the 33. A Murray run ended the half and the Bengals took a 24-0 lead to the locker room.

The opening kickoff of the second half sailed out of the end zone for a touchback. The Raiders held the Bengals to a three and out and Huber came on to punt. Huber's punt was downed at the Oakland 34. The drive ended when McGloin was picked off by safety Reggie Nelson at the Bengals 24.

The Raiders forced a three and out, thanks in part to a holding penalty and a quarterback pressure from LB Aldon Smith and 3rd and 20. Carrie returned Huber's punt to the 29.

The Raiders went three and out and King punted the ball back to the Bengals. Tate called for and made a fair catch at the 15. Dalton capped the 85-yard drive with an 8-yard TD pass to Eifert. The extra point was blocked and the Bengals led 30-0 with 3:42 left in the 3rd quarter.

Taiwan Jones fielded the ensuing kickoff deep in the end zone for a touchback. Two plays later McGloin was sacked and fumbled and the Bengals recovered deep in Raiders territory.

The Raiders held the Bengals to a a 35-yard field goal, which gave the Bengals as 33-0 lead with 1:25 left in the 3rd quarter.

Taiwan Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 28. The Raiders drove to the Bengals 48 before Cincinnati forced a punt. King's punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback. The Bengals went three and out and Huber came on to punt it away. Carrie returned the punt 10 yards to the Oakland 41. McGloin capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to fullback Marcel Reece. K Sebastian Janikowski's PAT was good and the Bengals led 33-7 with 7:55 left to play.

Tate returned the ensuing kickoff to the 9. After the Raiders forced a punt, McGloin capped a drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Reece. The two-point conversion pass to WR Rod Streater was incomplete and the Raiders trailed 33-13 with 2:13 left.

Tate returned the ensuing kickoff to the 17. The Bengals ran out the clock.