Jun 07, 2011 at 07:40 AM
060711-Golf-story.jpg

Raiders Legends Fred Biletnikoff and Tim Brown, wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, Raiders Legends Cliff Branch and Willie Gault pose for a photo at the Biletnikoff Golf Classic.*Photo by Tony Gonzales. *

Earlier this week, the 7th Annual Hall of Fame Golf Classic was held at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln, Calif. On an overcast, unseasonable cold day, former NFL players, current Oakland Raiders coaches and a host of celebrities gathered for a round of golf to support the Biletnikoff Foundation.

Current Raiders coaches Sanjay Lal, Mike Waufle and John Fassell, along with former Raiders players Mike Haynes, Ted Hendricks, Cliff Branch, Mervyn Fernandez, Daryle Lamonica, Kenny Stabler, Jeff Barnes, Ben Davidson, Tim Brown, Robert Jenkins, Willie Gault, Ted Kwalik, Jim Otto, Charlie Smith, and Tom Keating joined Fred Biletnikoff on the course and in the clubhouse.

Raiderettes Chanel, Sarah Marie, Heather, Alli, Melissa, Tori, and Anna were also on hand, greeting guests and cheering on the golfers.

Play got underway just after 10:00 a.m. and concluded at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to an official press release about the tournament, "The [Biletnikoff] foundation's mission is to commemorate Tracey Biletnikoff who was brutally murdered in 1999 at a very young age. Tracey, after recovering from drug and alcohol abuse through programs like those supported by the Biletnikoff Foundation, dedicated her life to helping 'at risk' youth avoid or recover from similar experiences. The Biletnikoff Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth, primarily from low to moderate income neighborhoods or backgrounds, who are 'at risk' particularly to the realities of drug and alcohol addiction as well as domestic and gender violence. Our next important task will be the establishment of a Tracey's Place of Hope in Placer County."

"We're teaching kids to take a stand in their lives, and enjoy life and have a good time and make great choices," Fred Biletnikoff said. "They should get a lot of inspiration from the people who are really supporting the foundation. Each one of them has a great story to tell these kids, and it will really benefit their lives."

060711-Golf-story2.jpg

Raiderettes Sarah Marie and Chanel race across the green with a group of golfers. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Biletnikoff added that he is thrilled with the support that the foundation gets from not only his former teammates, but also the players he coached and played against. "They're all great, it means a lot to us. They're unbelievable," Biletnikoff said.

The festivities included an autograph show at a restaurant in Roseville and an inspirational event at Granite Bay High School that featured Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, and Raiders chaplain Adam Ybarra on Sunday.

The golf tournament concluded with a dinner reception and an auction.

Former NFL players in attendance included Bobby Bell, Dan Bunz, Bruce Gossett, Mel Renfro, Eric Wright, Dwight Hicks, and MacArthur Lane. Celebrities included JT the Brick, Steve Perry – director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, competitive eating champ Joey Chestnut, the Port of Oakland's Darlene Ayers-Johnson, KHTK's Grant Napear, Loreto Garza (boxer), race car driver Jeff Pettit II , and Don Tardino, CSI: Miami TV show producer.

