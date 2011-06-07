Raiders Legends Fred Biletnikoff and Tim Brown, wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, Raiders Legends Cliff Branch and Willie Gault pose for a photo at the Biletnikoff Golf Classic.*Photo by Tony Gonzales. *





Earlier this week, the 7th Annual Hall of Fame Golf Classic was held at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln, Calif. On an overcast, unseasonable cold day, former NFL players, current Oakland Raiders coaches and a host of celebrities gathered for a round of golf to support the Biletnikoff Foundation.

Current Raiders coaches Sanjay Lal, Mike Waufle and John Fassell, along with former Raiders players Mike Haynes, Ted Hendricks, Cliff Branch, Mervyn Fernandez, Daryle Lamonica, Kenny Stabler, Jeff Barnes, Ben Davidson, Tim Brown, Robert Jenkins, Willie Gault, Ted Kwalik, Jim Otto, Charlie Smith, and Tom Keating joined Fred Biletnikoff on the course and in the clubhouse.

Raiderettes Chanel, Sarah Marie, Heather, Alli, Melissa, Tori, and Anna were also on hand, greeting guests and cheering on the golfers.

Play got underway just after 10:00 a.m. and concluded at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to an official press release about the tournament, "The [Biletnikoff] foundation's mission is to commemorate Tracey Biletnikoff who was brutally murdered in 1999 at a very young age. Tracey, after recovering from drug and alcohol abuse through programs like those supported by the Biletnikoff Foundation, dedicated her life to helping 'at risk' youth avoid or recover from similar experiences. The Biletnikoff Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth, primarily from low to moderate income neighborhoods or backgrounds, who are 'at risk' particularly to the realities of drug and alcohol addiction as well as domestic and gender violence. Our next important task will be the establishment of a Tracey's Place of Hope in Placer County."