Bishop Gorman's Zion and Zachariah Branch have championship DNA tinged with a little Silver and Black

"Our goal from the beginning of the season was to bring back this state championship so I'm just so blessed for my teammates to help me achieve this opportunity and win this state championship," said Zachariah. "This is my last game playing with my brother, so I'm just cherishing these moments throughout this whole process and I'm blessed for it."

"Our dream was to get to this state championship and bring back this state [championship] that Gorman owns," added Zion. "It was great to come out here and accomplish that. These two years have been a long, long road. A long journey but I'm really glad."

Head Coach Brent Browner is appreciative of the contributions the two Branch brothers were able to make in the program. Zion is the only player on the Gaels' 2021 championship team that was also on their 2018 team that last took home the honor. He expects the two to do big things on the next level, when the time comes for each of them.

"Their impact has been humongous for our football team," said Browner. "Since the moment Zion walked in the building – Zion walked in as a freshman and came into the office and said 'I want to play on varsity,' which is not normal for this place. And we gave him a chance. We gave him the chance and he earned a spot as freshman on this football team and he's been there ever since. Same thing with his brother. That's a character thing that goes beyond what their parents have done, what their family has instilled in them for years."