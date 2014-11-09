Broncos Corral Raiders 41-17

The Raiders won the opening coin toss and deferred their choice to the second half. K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff flew out of the back of the end zone for a touchback and the Broncos started at the 20. CB DJ Hayden picked off QB Peyton Manning on the second play of the game from scrimmage. The Raiders took over at the Denver 49 after the return.
The Raiders settled for a Janikowski field goal attempt from 41 yards out. The successful kick capped a 9-play, 26-yard drive and the Raiders led 3-0 with 9:35 left in the 1st quarter.
WR Andre Caldwell returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards to the Denver 25. Denver drove to the Raiders 3 before the defense forced a field goal attempt. K Brandon McManus tied the game at 3-3 with 4:06 left in the 1st quarter.
McManus' ensuing kickoff flew out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. The Raiders went three-and-out and P Marquette King came on to punt. WR Isaiah Burse returned the 51-yard punt 14 yards to the Denver 35. The Broncos drove to the Raiders 10 before the defense forced another field goal attempt. McManus' 28-yard kick gave the Broncos a 6-3 lead with 14:22 left in the 2nd quarter.
The ensuing kickoff sailed out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. After a second-straight three-and-out, King came on to punt. Burse called for and made a fair catch at the Denver 32.
DE Justin Tuck batted a screen pass in the air, intercepted it and returned it to the Denver 12. A few plays later the Raiders cashed in when QB Derek Carr connected with WR Brice Butler for the 5-yard TD strike. The PAT was good and the Raiders took a 10-6 lead with 11:19 left 2nd quarter.
The ensuing kickoff went out of the back of the end zone for a touchback and the Broncos started at the 20. Denver drove to the Oakland 41 before the Raiders forced a punt. WR Denarius Moore called for and made a fair catch at the Oakland 10.
The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. Burse called for and made a fair catch at the Denver 43. The Raiders forced a three and out and started at the 20 after the P Britton Colquitt punt rolled into the end zone for a touchback.
The Broncos got the ball back when CB Bradley Roby intercepted a Carr pass at the Denver 47. Three plays later, RB C.J. Anderson took a short pass and broke several tackles and scampered 51 yards for the go-ahead score. The PAT was good and Denver took a 13-10 lead 2:44 left in the 2nd quarter.
The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. Burse's return was called back on an illegal block in the back penalty. The Broncos started at their 38 after the penalty was enforced. A few plays later, Manning hit WR Emmanuel Sanders from 32 yards out to put the visitors took a 20-10 lead with 28 seconds left in the 2nd quarter.
After another three and out, King came on to punt. The half ended with a 23-yard King punt.
After a Raiders turnover, Manning connected with TE Julius Thomas for a 10-yard TD. The Broncos led 27-10 with 12:43 left in the 3rd quarter.
RB Latavius Murray returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 25. After a three-and-out, a punt, and a penalty on the Broncos, Denver started at their own 19. Manning went to Thomas for a 32-yard TD pass on 4th and 1. The PAT was good and the Broncos led 34-10 with 6:52 left in the 3rd quarter.
Murray returned the ensuing kickoff to the 18. The Broncos got the ball back when safety T.J. Ward picked off a Carr pass and returned it to the Oakland 14. After replay review the ball was spotted at the Oakland 34. Manning capped the drive with a 15-yard TD pass to Sanders. The PAT was good and the Broncos led 41-10 with 1:01 left in the 3rd quarter.
After a three-and-out, a 54-yard punt and a fair catch, Denver started at the 26. Brock Osweiler took over at quarterback and promptly went three and out. Moore called for and made a fair catch at the Oakland 37.
After a three and out, King came on to punt. After the 38-yard punt, the Broncos started at the 21. The Raiders eventually forced a punt on 4th and 14 at the 41. Moore's punt return was wiped out by a penalty and the Raiders started at the 6.
After a three and out, King came on to punt. Burse returned the 53-yard boot to the Oakland 47. After a three and out, Colquitt came on to punt. The punt was downed at the Oakland 3.
Carr capped the 97-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to TE Mychal Rivera. The PAT was good and the Broncos lead was cut to 41-17 with 48 seconds left.
Caldwell recovered Janikowski's onside kick at the Oakland 47. Denver ran out the clock.
The Raiders fall to 0-9 on the season and head to San Diego to face the Chargers at QUALCOMM Stadium next week.