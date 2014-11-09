Broncos Corral Raiders 41-17

After another three and out, King came on to punt. The half ended with a 23-yard King punt.

After a Raiders turnover, Manning connected with TE Julius Thomas for a 10-yard TD. The Broncos led 27-10 with 12:43 left in the 3rd quarter.

RB Latavius Murray returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 25. After a three-and-out, a punt, and a penalty on the Broncos, Denver started at their own 19. Manning went to Thomas for a 32-yard TD pass on 4th and 1. The PAT was good and the Broncos led 34-10 with 6:52 left in the 3rd quarter.

Murray returned the ensuing kickoff to the 18. The Broncos got the ball back when safety T.J. Ward picked off a Carr pass and returned it to the Oakland 14. After replay review the ball was spotted at the Oakland 34. Manning capped the drive with a 15-yard TD pass to Sanders. The PAT was good and the Broncos led 41-10 with 1:01 left in the 3rd quarter.

After a three-and-out, a 54-yard punt and a fair catch, Denver started at the 26. Brock Osweiler took over at quarterback and promptly went three and out. Moore called for and made a fair catch at the Oakland 37.

After a three and out, King came on to punt. After the 38-yard punt, the Broncos started at the 21. The Raiders eventually forced a punt on 4th and 14 at the 41. Moore's punt return was wiped out by a penalty and the Raiders started at the 6.

After a three and out, King came on to punt. Burse returned the 53-yard boot to the Oakland 47. After a three and out, Colquitt came on to punt. The punt was downed at the Oakland 3.

Carr capped the 97-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to TE Mychal Rivera. The PAT was good and the Broncos lead was cut to 41-17 with 48 seconds left.

Caldwell recovered Janikowski's onside kick at the Oakland 47. Denver ran out the clock.