Browns Handle Raiders 23-13 in Cleveland

Oct 26, 2014 at 09:39 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

The Browns won the opening coin toss and deferred their choice until the second half. CB TJ Carrie fielded K Billy Cundiff's opening kickoff 8 yards deep in the end zone and took a knee. The Raiders started at the 20 with Derek Carr at quarterback. The Raiders opening drive stalled and K Sebastian Janikowski came out for a 57-yard field goal. QB Matt Schaub's pass attempt during a fake was intercepted and returned just past midfield at the Oakland 48. 

The Raiders allowed one first down and the Browns settled for a 52-yard Cundiff field goal, which gave the Browns a 3-0 lead with 9:54 left in the 1st quarter. 

Carrie returned the ensuing kickoff 21 yards to the Oakland 15. The Raiders managed one first down before the Browns forced a punt. P Marquette King's 30-yard punt was downed at the Cleveland 29. The Browns drive fizzled and Cundiff came on for a 33-yard FG. The field goal was good and the Browns took a 6-0 lead with 2:28 left in the first quarter. 

Carrie fielded the ensuing kickoff in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. WR Travis Benjamin returned the punt to the Browns 36. The Raiders held the Browns to a three-and-out thanks to two great defensive plays by Woodson. 

Carrie watched P Spencer Lanning's punt sail over his head for a touchback. The Raiders drive stalled at the 48 and King came on to punt. DB Jim Leonhard called for and made a fair catch at the Browns 14. The Browns drove deep into Raiders territory before settling for a 26-yard Cundiff field goal that gave Cleveland a 9-0 lead with 5:46 left in the 2nd quarter. 

The Raiders next drive stalled at the Browns 27 and Janikowski came on for a 46-yard field goal attempt. The successful kick got the Raiders on the board cutting the Browns lead to 9-3 with 1:50 left in the 2nd quarter. 

WR Marlon Moore fielded Janikowski's bouncing kickoff, bobbled it and took a knee in the end zone for a touchback. Thanks in part to a pair of false starts on Cleveland, the Raiders forced a three and out. Carrie returned Lanning's punt to the Oakland 37. 

The Raiders got into position for a 38-yard field goal. Janikowski's second successful kick on the day cut Cleveland's lead to 9-6 at halftime. 

The teams traded two three and outs and punts each to start the third quarter. Carrie called for and made a fair catch at the Raiders 9 on the third Browns punt of the 3rd quarter. The Raiders were on the move in Browns territory when a RB Darren McFadden fumble was recovered by CB Joe Haden, who returned it to the Cleveland 47.

The Browns took advantage as QB Brian Hoyer found Hawkins for a 4-yard score. The Browns led 16-6 with 14:17 left to play. 

The Raiders next drive was derailed by an offensive pass interference penalt and King came on to punt on 4th and 16. Leonhard called for and made a fair catch at the Browns 23. The Raiders eventually forced a punt thanks to a 3rd down sack by DE Justin Tuck for an 8-yard loss. Carrie returned the punt to the Oakland 29. 

The Raiders couldn't get anything going and King's next punt was downed at the Browns 22. The Raiders forced a punt and called their last time out with 3:57 left in the game. WR Denarius Moore returned the punt to the Oakland 13. Two plays later, Carr was sacked and fumbled. The Browns recovered deep in Raiders territory.

After a sack fumble and a Browns recovery, RB Ben Tate added a 5-yard TD run to put the Browns up 23-6 with 2:26 left in the game. Carr added a 10-yard TD pass with 7 seconds left to cut the Browns lead to 23-13.

The Raiders fall to 0-7 on the season and head to Seattle next week to face the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks.

