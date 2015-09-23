Browns HC Mike Pettine: "It all starts with the quarterback"

Coach Pettine:"I think it all starts with the quarterback. Very poised and we obviously know a lot about him. He had statistically a pretty good game against us last year, and then the obvious with having [offensive coordinator] John DeFilippo here, having worked with him as a rookie and knowing him as well as he does. He's very poised, can make all the throws, good on his feet. He's extremely accurate. You can see, he's taken a big jump in Year 2. Amari Cooper is a rookie. He doesn't look like a rookie. If people didn't know who he was, they would not say that those were his first two games in the National Football League. I can see where he's got a chance to be special. [Michael] Crabtree was a great pickup. He has a tendency to make big plays in crucial times. He proved that the other day. Then defensively, Khalil Mack had a heck of a game last year. Our guys really struggled to run the ball last year, he was a big part of that. Our guys were very complimentary of him afterwards. Charles Woodson just never seems to age. Eighteenth year in the league, but still a playmaker. You've got to be very aware of where he is, where he's lined up. He diagnoses and triggers to make a play faster than most. There's a lot for us to be worried about."