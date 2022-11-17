Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 11 at Broncos

The Broncos were comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb due to Baron Browning's emergence as a pass rusher. The second-year pro has just 2.5 sacks on the season, but could finish the finish with double-digit QB takedowns with a series of strong performances down the stretch. As an explosive athlete with outstanding first-step quickness, Browning can take advantage of slow-moving offensive tackles who are unable to match his athleticism on the edges. Though he has been sidelined since Week 7 with a hip injury, he could return this week as he's been a limited participant in practice.