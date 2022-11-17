Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 11 at Broncos

Who's the Guy?
Despite his struggles this season, Russell Wilson is an elite quarterback with MVP-caliber skills. He has a knack for orchestrating fourth-quarter comebacks with an athletic game that challenges the discipline of defenders at every level. Although he has struggled to acclimate to a new scheme, the veteran remains one of the most dangerous playmakers in the league as a dynamic dual-threat from the pocket.
Know His Name
After trading away Bradley Chubb, the Broncos' new marquee defender must step up his game to replace the production that walked out of the door. Dre'Mont Jones leads the team in sacks (5.5) while showcasing solid skills as a run defender. With the Broncos increasingly counting on the fourth-year pro to create disruption at the line of scrimmage, the Raiders must be aware of No. 93's whereabouts at all times.
Don't Sleep On...
The Broncos were comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb due to Baron Browning's emergence as a pass rusher. The second-year pro has just 2.5 sacks on the season, but could finish the finish with double-digit QB takedowns with a series of strong performances down the stretch. As an explosive athlete with outstanding first-step quickness, Browning can take advantage of slow-moving offensive tackles who are unable to match his athleticism on the edges. Though he has been sidelined since Week 7 with a hip injury, he could return this week as he's been a limited participant in practice.
Under Pressure
The honeymoon is over for Nathaniel Hackett after a series of miscues, blunders and questionable decisions that have led to concerns. The Broncos head coach has added management coaches to help with some of his woes, but the team's pedestrian offense puts his playcalling in the spotlight.
Numbers Game: 18
The Broncos have only scored more than 18 points in one game this season — a Week 4 loss to the Raiders (32-23). Despite having a solid set of playmakers on the perimeter and a franchise quarterback in the huddle, the Broncos offense has not been as good as advertised. Maybe Wilson will help the unit find its way over the second half of the season, but it is hard to imagine them lighting up a scoreboard.
Matchup To Watch
Alex Singleton vs. Josh Jacobs
The Broncos' leading tackler will need to put on his big-boy pads to slow down Josh Jacobs between the tackles. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder is a monster between the tackles as an instinctive defender with a knack for finding the ball. As the focal point of a defense that is allowing just 290.4 yards per game, Singleton is an integral part of a game plan that will certainly focus on containing Jacobs as a playmaker on the perimeter.
Offensive Strategy
Hackett would like to run a hybrid version of a West Coast offense that features a balanced approach. He has struggled to adapt the offense to suit the talents of his star quarterback, but the incorporation of more bootlegs and movement-based passes could help Russell Wilson find his groove. If the Broncos are also able to get Melvin Gordon untracked as a runner, this offense could pose a challenge to a multi-faceted unit with several blue-chip players in the lineup.
Defensive Strategy
The Broncos are a two-high shell defense that specializes in taking away the deep ball. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero utilizes a variety of umbrella coverages to force opponents to drive the length of the field on a series of underneath throws and inside runs. As a conservative defensive playcaller who is willing to play the odds, the first-time coordinator wants to test the patience and discipline of the opposing quarterback/offensive coordinator. Considering the Broncos are only surrendering 16.6 points per game, the bend but don't break philosophy is working well for Evero's squad.
Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 11 road game against the Denver Broncos.