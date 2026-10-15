Bucky's Breakdown: Why Fernando Mendoza's brief debut was an encouraging sign

Against the New England Patriots, Mendoza had a chance to update Klint Kubiak and Co. on his progress by playing the final minutes of a blowout loss. Although the circumstances weren't ideal, the No. 1 overall pick got to face a high-level defense with a track record of forcing quarterbacks into miserable days.

Studying the All-22 coaches' footage from Mendoza's limited work, he didn't look out of place completing 6-of-8 passes for 48 yards against a mixture of starters and backups. Facing a "two-high shell" coverage with the defensive backs intent on taking away deep passes, Mendoza operated in "dink-and-dunk" mode, routinely finding the checkdown option within the progression to keep the chains moving. By dumping the ball off the running backs, tight ends, and receivers underneath the blanket coverage, he kept the offense on schedule and advanced the ball down the field during his 10-play sequence.

Mendoza's patient, disciplined approach didn't keep him from ripping the ball downfield on deep curls (Tre Tucker 16-yard completion) when he spotted open windows in the Patriots' soft coverage. The flawless execution of "catch and fire" concepts bodes well for a young quarterback mastering the nuances of the playbook and call sheet.

The first-year player looked composed and comfortable operating within a collapsing pocket. He made a nifty scramble toss to Dylan Laube for a first down, then followed it with a dart to Malik Benson on a quick out against tight boundary coverage. Although the pass to Benson was ruled incomplete, the quarterback's rhythm, ball placement and overall confidence in making a tight-window throw were impressive.

On the final two plays of the drive, the Patriots' Cover-0 blitz overwhelmed Mendoza, forcing an errant throw on third down and an unsuccessful scramble on fourth down. With the No. 1 overall pick and the rest of the offense flustered by the heavy pressure, Mendoza can expect more opponents to blitz him relentlessly if he gets another chance to play in the regular season.