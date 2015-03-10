Butler Surprises Extraordinary Student Athlete

James Hamilton is certain to never forget Tuesday's AP Biology class.
Hamilton, who was selected as the Raiders representative for the Bay Area All-Star Scholarship Team, received a surprise visit from Raiders WR Brice Butler during class Tuesday morning at Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, Calif.
In addition to surprising Hamilton in front of his class, Butler presented the high school senior with a check for $3,000 to be used for his college education.
"It's always great to see outstanding student athletes receive such a great honor while it's totally unexpected," said Butler. "They deserve the world, but James plans on taking what he wants."
Hamilton, who is a member of the Drake Peer Resource Team as well as the school's Link Crew, also volunteers as a peer tutor in addition to playing on the Sir Francis Drake High School varsity basketball team.
"James Hamilton is an extremely well-rounded young man," guidance counselor Kyle Kassebaum said. "He is as highly regarded on campus as any student that we have. I am so proud of him and confident that he has greatness ahead of him."
The Bay Area All-Star Scholarship Team, established in 1996, is a program founded by the seven professional sports teams in the Bay Area to assist students in achieving their goal of higher education, and is the first committee of its kind in the realm of professional sports.
While James is still unsure of where he will attend college in the fall, Kassebaum is confident that whatever decision he makes will be the right one.
"He is wise beyond his years and has more self-discipline than many people I know twice his age," Kassebaum said. "James Hamilton will, without a doubt, be successful at whatever it is he chooses to do, and he could not be more deserving."
WR Brice Butler surprised Bay Area All-Star Scholarship Team recipient James Hamilton at school on Tuesday.