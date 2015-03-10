Butler Surprises Extraordinary Student Athlete

James Hamilton is certain to never forget Tuesday's AP Biology class.

Hamilton, who was selected as the Raiders representative for the Bay Area All-Star Scholarship Team, received a surprise visit from Raiders WR Brice Butler during class Tuesday morning at Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, Calif.

In addition to surprising Hamilton in front of his class, Butler presented the high school senior with a check for $3,000 to be used for his college education.

"It's always great to see outstanding student athletes receive such a great honor while it's totally unexpected," said Butler. "They deserve the world, but James plans on taking what he wants."

Hamilton, who is a member of the Drake Peer Resource Team as well as the school's Link Crew, also volunteers as a peer tutor in addition to playing on the Sir Francis Drake High School varsity basketball team.