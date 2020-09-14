By the Numbers: Contributing factors that led to the Raiders' 34-30 win

Sep 14, 2020 at 09:40 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Silver and Black walked away from their Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers with a 34-30 win, notching the first 'W' in Las Vegas Raiders' history.

Several things contributed to Head Coach Jon Gruden's group getting the victory on Sunday, and many of those things are reflected in the numbers. Before Week 2 gets underway, let's check out the defining statistics from yesterday's game.

Three touchdowns courtesy of Josh Jacobs. We all know by now that the former University of Alabama product is a stud, with many NFL pundits claiming he's a top-five back this offseason, and against the Panthers, he backed up those claims. Jacobs out-dueled arguably the best running back in the game, Christian McCaffrey, scoring more TDs and racking up more scrimmage yards.

Zero sacks were allowed by the Raiders' offensive line. The Silver and Black have one of the most formidable lines in the NFL, but after losing Trent Brown early in the game yesterday, the unit wasn't playing at full strength. In Brown's stead, backup tackle Sam Young stepped up; however, Young left the game due to injury as well. This left guard Denzelle Good as the only option to fill in, and he did a superb job. Offensive line coach Tom Cable's unit fought off a young and explosive Panthers' pass rush and kept Derek Carr clean in the pocket all afternoon.

Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Panthers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
1 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
2 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
3 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
4 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
5 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
6 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
7 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
8 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
9 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
10 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
11 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
12 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
13 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
14 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
15 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
16 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
17 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
18 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
19 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
20 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
21 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
22 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
23 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
24 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
25 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
26 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
27 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
28 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
29 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
30 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
31 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
32 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
33 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
34 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
35 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
36 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
37 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
38 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
39 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
40 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
41 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
42 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
43 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
44 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
45 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
46 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
47 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
48 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
49 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
50 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
51 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room following the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
52 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room following the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room following the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
53 / 53

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room following the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Thirteen tackles for Johnathan Abram. Coming out of Mississippi State, analysts and fans were excited by the addition of the hard-hitting Abram in the Raiders' secondary, but a Week 1 injury derailed his rookie campaign. For 12 months, Abram studied defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's defense closely and he executed it at a high level Sunday. The 23-year-old led all defenders with 13 tackles and was flying around the field like a bat out of hell. As long as he stays healthy, Abram is going to help this defense take a big step forward.

Forty-five yards was Carr's longest completion of the day. All offseason we heard about how Henry Ruggs III was going to stretch the field and provide a deep threat for No. 4. Carr's first pass of the game was a deep shot to Ruggs, but the duo was unable to connect. A few plays later, Carr found Ruggs streaking over the middle of the field for a 45-yard play. Ruggs finished the day with 55 yards receiving and flashed glimpses of how dynamic he can be as a playmaker.

Nine receivers caught a pass. Carr has always shared the ball and it's one of the things Gruden loves most about him. The former Fresno State Bulldog's ability to get everyone involved in the game plan keeps opposing defenses guessing and keeps things balanced. Carr targeted the receivers, tight ends, and running backs all throughout the game, finishing the match with 239 yards and one touchdown, which was a perfectly thrown rainbow right into Nelson Agholor's arms.

Here's a look at the play-time percentages from Week 1:

Table inside Article
Player Position Offense Defense Special Teams
R Incognito G 63 - 100% 6 - 21%
K Miller T 63 - 100% 6 - 21%
G Jackson G 63 - 100% 6 - 21%
R Hudson C 63 - 100% 5 - 17%
D Carr QB 63 - 100%
D Waller TE 56 - 89%
J Jacobs RB 49 - 78%
B Edwards WR 47 - 75%
D Good G 45 - 71% 6 - 21%
H Ruggs III WR 42 - 67%
H Renfrow WR 30 - 48% 2 - 7%
J Witten TE 28 - 44% 6 - 21%
A Ingold FB 15 - 24% 17 - 59%
S Young T 15 - 24% 1 - 3%
F Moreau TE 12 - 19% 9 - 31%
N Agholor WR 12 - 19%
Z Jones WR 9 - 14%
D Booker RB 8 - 13% 2 - 7%
J Richard RB 7 - 11% 6 - 21%
T Brown T 3 - 5%
J Abram FS 67 - 100% 12 - 41%
C Littleton LB 67 - 100% 7 - 24%
E Harris SS 65 - 97% 18 - 62%
T Mullen CB 63 - 94% 10 - 34%
L Joyner FS 60 - 90%
C Ferrell DE 52 - 78% 2 - 7%
M Crosby DE 51 - 76% 8 - 28%
D Arnette CB 48 - 72% 1 - 3%
M Collins DT 47 - 70% 5 - 17%
N Morrow LB 46 - 69% 18 - 62%
J Hankins DT 39 - 58% 4 - 14%
A Key DE 29 - 43% 3 - 10%
N Kwiatkoski LB 22 - 33% 4 - 14%
C Nassib DE 20 - 30% 1 - 3%
M Hurst DT 20 - 30%
I Johnson CB 16 - 24% 16 - 55%
K Vickers DE 9 - 13% 1 - 3%
K Nixon CB 6 - 9% 22 - 76%
R McMillan LB 6 - 9% 13 - 45%
J Heath SS 3 - 4% 18 - 62%
K Wilber LB 1 - 1% 23 - 79%
D Carrier TE 24 - 83%
D Carlson K 13 - 45%
A Cole P 9 - 31%
T Sieg LS 9 - 31%
A James T 6 - 21%

Related Content

Vote for Josh Jacobs to be Week 1's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week
news

Vote for Josh Jacobs to be Week 1's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week

More accolades are rolling in after the explosive season debut for the Las Vegas Raiders running back.
Resiliencia en la Trinchera Asegura Victoria
news

Resiliencia en la Trinchera Asegura Victoria

La línea ofensiva abrió el paso a Josh Jacobs y la ofensiva en importante victoria de los Raiders.
Johnathan Abram is happy to be back on the field following 13-tackle performance
news

Johnathan Abram is happy to be back on the field following 13-tackle performance

The Las Vegas Raiders safety spent one game in defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's system last year before suffering a season-ending injury, but Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers he looked like a five-year veteran.
Raiders no ceden y remontan en Carolina 
news

Raiders no ceden y remontan en Carolina 

El Plata y Negro consiguen primer victoria representando Las Vegas.

Advertising