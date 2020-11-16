By the Numbers: Raiders dominate in all three phases of the game on Sunday

Nov 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders handled business on Sunday, forcing five turnovers against the Denver Broncos, leading to a 37-12 win over their division rival.

It was a complete performance in all three phases of the game: dominating the field position, controlling the tempo offensively, and defensively taking advantage of the Broncos' miscues. The Raiders got out to a sluggish start, but in the second half, the offense poured it on and capitalized on the defense's takeaways. It was the Silver and Black's third consecutive win and are rolling and are now 3-0 against AFC West competition this year. With that being said, let's take a look at the numbers in the Raiders' dominant win.

4 - Let's start with the best stat of them all, the Raiders picked off Drew Lock four times on Sunday. Four times. All three levels of the defense got in on the fun with the secondary, linebackers, and defensive line all intercepting the Broncos signal-caller.

5 - Nevin Lawson outmuscled Broncos wide receiver, DaeSean Hamilton, to force a fumble and the fifth turnover of the game.

203 - Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker combined for 193 rushing yards and four touchdowns, powering the Raiders to victory.

2 - For the past few weeks, the Raiders have made a concerted effort to improve in the pass rush and they did so against the Broncos, sacking Lock two times and hit him seven times.

10 - The Silver and Black wreaked havoc against the Broncos' aerial attack finishing the day with four interceptions, but they also added 10 passes defensed. All afternoon, the secondary was able to get hands in the passing lanes and break up Lock's rhythm.

8 - Nick Kwiatkoski led all Raiders with eight tackles and made one of the best plays by a linebacker this season to intercept Lock. Kwiatkowski tracked the pass, timed his leap perfectly, extended one arm, and reeled in the one-handed interception. He's been a monster since returning from injury earlier this season.

1 - Maxx Crosby added to his sack total by bringing down Lock in Week 10, bringing his total to six on the year.

36:38 - The Raiders were in possession of the ball for 13 minutes longer than the Broncos, which allowed them to control the tempo all game and keep their point total out of reach. They were also able to do it with two less plays than the Broncos (66).

5.4 - The Raiders averaged a little more than five yards per play and ripped off big gains frequently against the Broncos.

8 - Unfortunately, the Raiders were flagged more than the Broncos, and a couple of costly mistakes erased what could've been some game-changing plays, including a Hunter Renfrow punt return to the house.

3/3 - Daniel Carlson was perfect from the field Sunday, knocking all three of his field goals through the uprights. His longest attempt came on a 52-yard attempt he drilled with ease.

61 - AJ Cole is quietly having a stellar 2020 season and added to his Pro Bowl bid with a 61-yard punt. His ability to pin opposing teams deep in their own territory has been a difference-maker for the Raiders this season.

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Raiders will try to keep it going against the Kansas City Chiefs in yet another AFC West matchup next week.

Table inside Article
Player Position Offense Defense Special Teams
G Jackson G 72 - 100% 7 - 24%
D Good G 72 - 100% 7 - 24%
B Parker T 72 - 100% 7 - 24%
D Carr QB 72 - 100%
R Hudson C 72 - 100%
D Waller TE 64 - 89% 1 - 3%
S Young T 59 - 82%
H Ruggs III WR 45 - 62% 2 - 7%
N Agholor WR 43 - 60%
J Jacobs RB 43 - 60%
J Witten TE 37 - 51% 1 - 3%
H Renfrow WR 34 - 47% 5 - 17%
D Booker RB 26 - 36% 11 - 38%
F Moreau TE 25 - 35% 19 - 66%
B Edwards WR 20 - 28%
P Omameh G 13 - 18% 7 - 24%
A Ingold FB 12 - 17% 7 - 24%
Z Jones WR 8 - 11%
J Richard RB 3 - 4% 2 - 7%
N Morrow LB 71 - 100% 5 - 17%
J Abram S 69 - 97% 11 - 38%
N Kwiatkoski LB 66 - 93% 3 - 10%
T Mullen CB 65 - 92% 2 - 7%
L Joyner CB 53 - 75%
M Crosby DE 49 - 69% 2 - 7%
C Ferrell DE 49 - 69%
D Arnette CB 45 - 63%
M Collins DT 43 - 61% 2 - 7%
N Lawson CB 40 - 56% 12 - 41%
E Harris S 39 - 55% 15 - 52%
C Nassib DE 35 - 49%
J Heath S 34 - 48% 22 - 76%
A Key DE 30 - 42%
J Hankins DT 27 - 38% 2 - 7%
K Vickers DT 27 - 38% 1 - 3%
D Irving DE 22 - 31% 2 - 7%
R McMillan LB 9 - 13% 21 - 72%
I Johnson CB 8 - 11% 5 - 17%
D Carrier TE 27 - 93%
K Wilber LB 21 - 72%
D Leavitt S 20 - 69%
K Nixon CB 19 - 66%
D Carlson K 15 - 52%
T Sieg LS 11 - 38%
A Cole P 11 - 38%
A James C 7 - 24%
J Jones-Smith T 7 - 24%

