By the Numbers: Raiders falter in waning seconds at Allegiant as Dolphins defy the odds 

Dec 28, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

The way the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 felt like something out of an M. Night Shyamalan film. It was bizarre, confusing — yet weirdly entertaining — and the ending left you with more questions than answers.

With 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Silver and Black possessed a two-point lead, and a 99.9 percent probability they'd win the game, but the Dolphins defied the odds. A truly magical play by Ryan Fitzpatrick and an untimely penalty allowed the Dolphins to get within field goal range and win the game.

If you laughed, cried, were left speechless, or all of the above, no one could blame you. Let's review the numbers from the Raiders' incomprehensible Week 16 loss.

85 - The longest play of the night came on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr, who scrambled outside the pocket and found Nelson Agholor deep downfield for one of the plays of the year.

155 - Nelson Agholor led all receivers with 155 yards, which brings his season total to 839 to go along with nine touchdowns. The former USC Trojan is undeniably having the best season of his career.

9 - Raekwon McMillan and Cory Littleton led the charge defensively for interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli with nine tackles each.

3 - The return of the Raiders' pass rush was a pleasant sight, as the team sacked Tua Tagovailoa three times on Saturday.

2 - Former UNLV Rebel Javin White registered two tackles in his first career game, and even though the team lost, it must have been a cool moment for the undrafted free agent to see the field.

100% - Aside from one missed PAT, Daniel Carlson drilled all four of his field goal attempts and moved into second all-time on the Raiders' all-time single-season scoring list with 138 points.

94 - Before being benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa totaled 94 passing yards, completing 17 of his 22 pass attempts.

5.3 - Josh Jacobs received limited carries against the Dolphins (13), but he made the most of them by averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

0-10 - The Raiders failed to convert a single third down.

99.9 - The Raiders had a 99.9 percent chance to win the game with 19 seconds left.

It was a game to forget for the Raiders and even though they're officially eliminated from playoff contention, they'll try to handle business against the Denver Broncos next week.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Dolphins - Week 16

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

A view of Allegiant Stadium, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
1 / 90

A view of Allegiant Stadium, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
2 / 90

The Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
3 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
4 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
5 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
6 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
7 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
8 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
9 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
10 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
11 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
12 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
13 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
14 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
15 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
16 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
17 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
18 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
19 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
20 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
21 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
22 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
23 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
24 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
25 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
26 / 90

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
27 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
28 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
29 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
30 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
31 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
32 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
33 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
34 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
35 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and center Rodney Hudson (61) leave the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
36 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and center Rodney Hudson (61) leave the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
37 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
38 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
39 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
40 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
41 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
42 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
43 / 90

The Las Vegas Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
44 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
45 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
46 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
47 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and defensive end Arden Key (99) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
48 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and defensive end Arden Key (99) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
49 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
50 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
51 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
52 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
53 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
54 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
55 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
56 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
57 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
58 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
59 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
60 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
61 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
62 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
63 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
64 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
65 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
66 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
67 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
68 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
69 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) celebrates with defensive end Vic Beasley (51) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
70 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) celebrates with defensive end Vic Beasley (51) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
71 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
72 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
73 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
74 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
75 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
76 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
77 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
78 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
79 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
80 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
81 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
82 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
83 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
84 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
85 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
86 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
87 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
88 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
89 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
90 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

