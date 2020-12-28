By the Numbers: Raiders falter in waning seconds at Allegiant as Dolphins defy the odds 

The way the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 felt like something out of an M. Night Shyamalan film. It was bizarre, confusing — yet weirdly entertaining — and the ending left you with more questions than answers.

With 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Silver and Black possessed a two-point lead, and a 99.9 percent probability they'd win the game, but the Dolphins defied the odds. A truly magical play by Ryan Fitzpatrick and an untimely penalty allowed the Dolphins to get within field goal range and win the game.

If you laughed, cried, were left speechless, or all of the above, no one could blame you. Let's review the numbers from the Raiders' incomprehensible Week 16 loss.

85 - The longest play of the night came on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr, who scrambled outside the pocket and found Nelson Agholor deep downfield for one of the plays of the year.

155 - Nelson Agholor led all receivers with 155 yards, which brings his season total to 839 to go along with nine touchdowns. The former USC Trojan is undeniably having the best season of his career.

9 - Raekwon McMillan and Cory Littleton led the charge defensively for interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli with nine tackles each.

3 - The return of the Raiders' pass rush was a pleasant sight, as the team sacked Tua Tagovailoa three times on Saturday.

2 - Former UNLV Rebel Javin White registered two tackles in his first career game, and even though the team lost, it must have been a cool moment for the undrafted free agent to see the field.

100% - Aside from one missed PAT, Daniel Carlson drilled all four of his field goal attempts and moved into second all-time on the Raiders' all-time single-season scoring list with 138 points.

94 - Before being benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa totaled 94 passing yards, completing 17 of his 22 pass attempts.

5.3 - Josh Jacobs received limited carries against the Dolphins (13), but he made the most of them by averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

0-10 - The Raiders failed to convert a single third down.

99.9 - The Raiders had a 99.9 percent chance to win the game with 19 seconds left.