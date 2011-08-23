Camp Notebook August 23

Aug 23, 2011 at 03:53 PM
082311-notebook-article.jpg

Photo by Tony Gonzales

The Raiders took the field for their 18th official practice of Training Camp 2011 in Napa, Calif. The practice was a little different on Tuesday as the team scrimmaged 11 on 11 almost as soon as they took the field. Wearing pads, the players worked hard to improve and get ready for Sunday's match up with the New Orleans Saints at O.co Coliseum.

"I know there is a very good football team coming in here and I know there is a good football team here that needs to play," said Head Coach Hue Jackson. "We need to come to play and we need to go and improve. Again, this is about improvement. That was the biggest disappointment last week. I didn't think last week we took a step forward and sometimes you have to go backwards before you go forward again. So I am very comfortable with where we were after watching the tape and talking to our players."

The team is focused on righting their mistakes from Saturday's game, while also learning about their upcoming opponent. "We need to continue to grow into what we are trying to accomplish and what we are trying to do," said Coach Jackson. "There are goals that we want to accomplish in every game that we play. There is a huge, huge football game here this Sunday night on T.V. against a very good football team and it is going to be a heck of a test for our football team."

Both the offense and defense have specific goals Sunday evening with the main objective being a win. "[I want to] continue to get better with my team and come out on top with a victory," said WR Denarius Moore.

Rookie DE Mason Brodine is looking forward to the opportunity to prove himself to his teammates and the coaches. "I hope to have an opportunity to show the team what I can do, and hopefully make some plays," said Brodine. "We need to stop the run on defense and that will give us the opportunity to rush the passer a little bit. As a D-lineman I have to love that."

The players are using this practice time to put Saturday's loss behind them and look forward to the third preseason game. "Practice has been pretty upbeat and the tempo has been good so I'm excited for Sunday," said Brodine.

Over the last few days, the Raiders have been watching film, studying their mistakes, and correcting them on and off the field. All of the hard work is helping translate into improvements come game time. "We've been going over the game plan, what we need to do for Sunday," said Moore. "But, we came in first and corrected mistakes from last game to get better with that first as we continue to build."

The Raiders have two more practices at their Napa Valley Training Complex before returning to Raiders Headquarters in Alameda. Log on to Raiders.com, Facebook, and Twitter for complete coverage as training camp winds down.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising