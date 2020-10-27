Cancer survivors light Al Davis Memorial Torch

Oct 27, 2020
The Las Vegas Raiders once again bestowed members of the community with the prestigious honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch. Cancer survivors who were treated at healthcare facilities in Nevada and Utah, including at Intermountain Healthcare, joined two-time breast cancer survivor Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman in lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kickoff of last Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders were commemorating the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative and the organization has been involved in several events to support the fight against cancer. The group wore "20" jerseys to represent the 2020 inaugural season for the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Before kickoff of the October 4 game versus Buffalo, the Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch to show appreciation for their continued service in our community. Frontline medical workers from throughout the valley, including Intermountain Healthcare, were afforded the honor.

Since the tradition began in 2011, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch. Before the inaugural game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, Mrs. Carol Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband when the Raiders faced the New Orleans Saints on September 21.

Prior to every game, the team and the fans pay tribute to Mr. Davis by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch in his honor. The Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence…in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

