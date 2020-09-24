Carr, Gruden getting prepared to face Patriots on a short week

Sep 23, 2020 at 07:01 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Silver and Black did not disappoint their new fans in Las Vegas, picking up their first win ever in Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders defeated the New Orleans Saints 34-24 to improve to 2-0 for the first time since the 2017 season. The Monday Night Football primetime game was also the highest rated MNF game in the past 10 years, according to ESPN.

Coach Gruden was extremely satisfied with his team's overall effort, however still sees room for improvement in his young defense which sacked Drew Brees zero times and gave up over 170 total yards to star running back Alvin Kamara.

"We got to play better on defense," said Coach Gruden. "We did do some good things but we didn't start very well and we didn't finish very well. The standard is very high here, we're doing some good things but we still can play better."

The Raiders have already begun to turn their attention to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots for Week 3. The Patriots are coming off a 35-30 loss to the Seahawks, with the Seahawks defense stopping quarterback Cam Newton at the goal line as time expired.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is coming off a masterful performance against the Saints throwing 282 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Carr is fully embracing his first win in Las Vegas, but still is aware of what's ahead.

"It's nice to play against the Saints and get a win," said Derek Carr. "It feels good. But like I told the guys after the game, job is not done. Be all excited and feel good about ourselves because people are saying nice things now. Going on to the Patriots next week, we can lose. Coach Belichick has a day up on me already and I got to get to studying."

Gruden took some time to reminisce on some not-so fond memories of playing in New England in the past, including the infamous "Tuck Rule" during the 2001 AFC Championship game.

"He did fumble that damn ball," said Gruden of Tom Brady. "Anytime you walk into a stadium like that it brings back memories and some of the memories are not great, but we're excited to play. We're excited to play the Patriots and see what we can get done in a short week. They're a heck of a team."

Patriots legendary coach Bill Bellichick has high level of respect for Jon Gruden and what he has brought to the Raiders offense going into their battle at Gillette Stadium.

"His system is basically the same, but Jon does a great job of adapting to his personnel and utilizing the weapons that he has," said Coach Bellichick. "He does as good a job as anybody, he does a great job. He'll put his guys in position and utilize them like he always does. He's a very creative guy, very creative coach. He does an excellent job of game planning and strategizing.

"They're also a very fundamental team that executes well. Really well coached team."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Saints - Week 2

View the best images from the Raiders' victory at Allegiant Stadium against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
1 / 75

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
2 / 75

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
3 / 75

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
4 / 75

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
5 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
6 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
7 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
8 / 75

A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
9 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
10 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
11 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
12 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
13 / 75

The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
14 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
15 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) cleats before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
16 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) cleats before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
17 / 75

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
18 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
19 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
20 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
21 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
22 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
23 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
24 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
25 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
26 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
27 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
28 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) scores on a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
29 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) scores on a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) scores on a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
30 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) scores on a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
31 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
32 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
33 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
34 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
35 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
36 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks over the defense during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
37 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks over the defense during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
38 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
39 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
40 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) after a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
41 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) after a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
42 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
43 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
44 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
45 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
46 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
47 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 28-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
48 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 28-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) takes a snap during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
49 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) takes a snap during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
50 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
51 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
52 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
53 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
54 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrate during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
55 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrate during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
56 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
57 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
58 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
59 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
60 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
61 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
62 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
63 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for running back Jalen Richard (30) on a 20-yard touchdown run during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
64 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for running back Jalen Richard (30) on a 20-yard touchdown run during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
65 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
66 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
67 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
68 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
69 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle huddle up during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
70 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle huddle up during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
71 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
72 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
73 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) celebrate on the field after the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
74 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) celebrate on the field after the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
75 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Key Matchups: Rookie wideouts will be tested by New England's secondary
news

Key Matchups: Rookie wideouts will be tested by New England's secondary

Rookie sensation Henry Ruggs III will be lined up against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Damon Arnette is enjoying his NFL transition: 'This is the most fun I've had playing football'

The Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick has played hard and with energy during his first two weeks at the professional level.
Tom Flores began his career as the first quarterback to don the Silver and Black. He went on to coach two Super Bowl winning seasons for the Raiders in 1981 and 1984.
news

Congressman Jim Costa honors Tom Flores, urges his Hall of Fame induction

During General Speeches on the floor of the House, Rep. Costa (CA-16) used his time to highlight the career achievements of Tom Flores.
Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Injury Report: Henry Ruggs III, Johnathan Abram full participants in walkthrough Wednesday
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Injury Report: Henry Ruggs III, Johnathan Abram full participants in walkthrough Wednesday

View the Silver and Black's Week 3 Injury Report as the team prepares for the New England Patriots.

Advertising