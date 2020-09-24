Carr, Gruden getting prepared to face Patriots on a short week

The Silver and Black did not disappoint their new fans in Las Vegas, picking up their first win ever in Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders defeated the New Orleans Saints 34-24 to improve to 2-0 for the first time since the 2017 season. The Monday Night Football primetime game was also the highest rated MNF game in the past 10 years, according to ESPN.

Coach Gruden was extremely satisfied with his team's overall effort, however still sees room for improvement in his young defense which sacked Drew Brees zero times and gave up over 170 total yards to star running back Alvin Kamara.

"We got to play better on defense," said Coach Gruden. "We did do some good things but we didn't start very well and we didn't finish very well. The standard is very high here, we're doing some good things but we still can play better."

The Raiders have already begun to turn their attention to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots for Week 3. The Patriots are coming off a 35-30 loss to the Seahawks, with the Seahawks defense stopping quarterback Cam Newton at the goal line as time expired.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is coming off a masterful performance against the Saints throwing 282 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Carr is fully embracing his first win in Las Vegas, but still is aware of what's ahead.

"It's nice to play against the Saints and get a win," said Derek Carr. "It feels good. But like I told the guys after the game, job is not done. Be all excited and feel good about ourselves because people are saying nice things now. Going on to the Patriots next week, we can lose. Coach Belichick has a day up on me already and I got to get to studying."

Gruden took some time to reminisce on some not-so fond memories of playing in New England in the past, including the infamous "Tuck Rule" during the 2001 AFC Championship game.

"He did fumble that damn ball," said Gruden of Tom Brady. "Anytime you walk into a stadium like that it brings back memories and some of the memories are not great, but we're excited to play. We're excited to play the Patriots and see what we can get done in a short week. They're a heck of a team."

Patriots legendary coach Bill Bellichick has high level of respect for Jon Gruden and what he has brought to the Raiders offense going into their battle at Gillette Stadium.

"His system is basically the same, but Jon does a great job of adapting to his personnel and utilizing the weapons that he has," said Coach Bellichick. "He does as good a job as anybody, he does a great job. He'll put his guys in position and utilize them like he always does. He's a very creative guy, very creative coach. He does an excellent job of game planning and strategizing.