The Raiders' big Monday Night Football win hits historic ratings in Las Vegas

Sep 22, 2020 at 05:10 PM
You think Las Vegas was ready for football?

The Raiders' Monday Night Football win over the Saints hit historic numbers for viewership in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's PR and communications team.

From ESPN:
ESPN's Monday Night Football MegaCast featuring the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders (September 21, 8 p.m. ET) delivered an average audience of 15,590,000 viewers, a 31% year-over-year viewership increase.* The viewership for Las Vegas' inaugural NFL game, which includes the audiences across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, is MNF's best in eight games, dating back to November 2019 (Seattle at San Francisco) and the franchise's second best in 24 games (November 2018, Kansas City at LA Rams).

Las Vegas Welcomes Raiders with Market's Best MNF Ratings in a Decade
Locally, Las Vegas scored its highest local rating for a MNF game in a decade, delivering a 22.1 local rating. Of the 44 markets available, Las Vegas was easily the highest, followed by San Francisco (16.2) and San Diego (15.6). Please note: Only 44 individual markets are currently available, with 12 additional markets, including New Orleans, coming in the next 24 hours

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Saints - Week 2

View the best images from the Raiders' victory at Allegiant Stadium against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
1 / 75

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
2 / 75

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
3 / 75

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
4 / 75

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
5 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
6 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
7 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
8 / 75

A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
9 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
10 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
11 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
12 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
13 / 75

The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
14 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
15 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) cleats before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
16 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) cleats before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
17 / 75

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
18 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
19 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
20 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
21 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
22 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
23 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
24 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
25 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
26 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
27 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
28 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) scores on a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
29 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) scores on a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) scores on a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
30 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) scores on a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
31 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
32 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
33 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
34 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
35 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
36 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks over the defense during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
37 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks over the defense during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
38 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
39 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
40 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) makes a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) after a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
41 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) after a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
42 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
43 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
44 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
45 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
46 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
47 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 28-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
48 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 28-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) takes a snap during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
49 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) takes a snap during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
50 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
51 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
52 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
53 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
54 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrate during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
55 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrate during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
56 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
57 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
58 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
59 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
60 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
61 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
62 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
63 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for running back Jalen Richard (30) on a 20-yard touchdown run during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
64 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for running back Jalen Richard (30) on a 20-yard touchdown run during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
65 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
66 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
67 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
68 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
69 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle huddle up during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
70 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle huddle up during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
71 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
72 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
73 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) celebrate on the field after the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
74 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) celebrate on the field after the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
75 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

