The Raiders' big Monday Night Football win hits historic ratings in Las Vegas

You think Las Vegas was ready for football?
The Raiders' Monday Night Football win over the Saints hit historic numbers for viewership in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's PR and communications team.
From ESPN:
ESPN's Monday Night Football MegaCast featuring the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders (September 21, 8 p.m. ET) delivered an average audience of 15,590,000 viewers, a 31% year-over-year viewership increase.* The viewership for Las Vegas' inaugural NFL game, which includes the audiences across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, is MNF's best in eight games, dating back to November 2019 (Seattle at San Francisco) and the franchise's second best in 24 games (November 2018, Kansas City at LA Rams).
Las Vegas Welcomes Raiders with Market's Best MNF Ratings in a Decade
Locally, Las Vegas scored its highest local rating for a MNF game in a decade, delivering a 22.1 local rating. Of the 44 markets available, Las Vegas was easily the highest, followed by San Francisco (16.2) and San Diego (15.6). Please note: Only 44 individual markets are currently available, with 12 additional markets, including New Orleans, coming in the next 24 hours
View the best images from the Raiders' victory at Allegiant Stadium against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.